5 Spy X Family characters who look smarter than they are (& 5 who are actually smart)

The world of Spy X Family follows a simple rule. Information is vital for the survival of an individual. In a post-war world, you never know who you can trust, so being knowledgeable about any situation you find yourself in could mean life or death.

Throughout the series, we have met some characters with exceptional intellectual capabilities who have proven just how true this is. But there are some other characters who, while appearing bright on the outside, lack in the brains department.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Spy X Family’s anime and manga.

Camila and four other Spy X Family characters not as intelligent as you may think

1) Murdoch Swan

Christopher Wehkamp @ChrisWehkamp



But voicing Murdoch Swan in today’s

Feels like I’ve voiced serial killers, monsters, scheming ceo’s, warped psychopaths and even the devil himself.But voicing Murdoch Swan in today’s #SPYxFamily episode on @Crunchyroll and making precious Anya cry…Feels like @CrisGeorgeVA has unleashed my most evil role yet I’ve voiced serial killers, monsters, scheming ceo’s, warped psychopaths and even the devil himself. But voicing Murdoch Swan in today’s #SPYxFamily episode on @Crunchyroll and making precious Anya cry…Feels like @CrisGeorgeVA has unleashed my most evil role yet 👿 https://t.co/RY6147ytt9

Eden Academy is home to some of the most brilliant minds Ostania has ever seen. You would expect all the staff inside this prestigious institution to be the best and most refined individuals in the country.

While most of them are, one exception amongst the personnel may look distinguished and smart but is just a horrible person.

Murdoch Swan is the son of Eden’s former Headmaster, which allows him not only to maintain his position inside the school but also a certain degree of power. He may not be dumb, but the decisions he has made in his life make fans question if he is apt to teach the young minds that study in Eden.

2) Jonas Wellman

Opera fans know that the performers of this art tend to be some of the most cultured people in the world. However, Jonas Wellman is not as bright as many of his fellow singers, given that he prefers to spend his money on vices and women.

This reckless behavior almost caused an international incident that Sylvia Sherwood had to resolve swiftly. While most tabloid articles written about Wellman were false, those about his interactions with the mafia were true.

This was far from the wisest decision a man of his prestige could have taken.

3) Daybreak

Nirocart64 @Nirocart64 Spy x Family's newest chapter has Daybreak in it so it's instantly good Spy x Family's newest chapter has Daybreak in it so it's instantly good https://t.co/QQpZpezEOX

Spies need information to accomplish their missions. We have seen how any small mistake could prove fatal for people in this line of work. However, Loid’s self-proclaimed rival, Daybreak, seems to have missed the introductory course for the job.

He may look like a confident man who knows exactly what he is doing, while in reality, he is a giant mess who is lucky no one has killed him yet. We have only seen him once in Spy X Family, but it was more than enough to know he is not the sharpest tool in the box.

4) Camila

Camila should think harder before she acts (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Someone as confident and arrogant as Camila must have the knowledge and skill to justify their behavior. Nonetheless, from what we know about Camilla, she does not have any of these qualities.

She may be beautiful and a good cook, yet she is not as great as she may think. She usually allows her selfishness and cocky attitude to get the better of her, believing herself to be the most intelligent person in the room, only to end up humiliated.

We saw the perfect example of this behavior when she tried to embarrass Yor in front of everyone, only to make her look better.

5) Keith Kepler

Edel-chan 🌸🐷 @edelmaximoff



SPY×FAMILY Part 2 broadcasting from October 2022



#SPY_FAMILY "Let us begin. We're going to bring down those arrogant pigs of the west." —Keith KeplerSPY×FAMILY Part 2 broadcasting from October 2022 "Let us begin. We're going to bring down those arrogant pigs of the west." —Keith KeplerSPY×FAMILY Part 2 broadcasting from October 2022#SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/8oJwElzokq

Terrorism is a horrible reality our world has to deal with, just like Spy X Family’s has to as well. Most terrorists take the time to make their plans almost flawless to prevent anyone from foiling their objectives.

On the other hand, Keith was so engrossed in the idea of starting a new conflict that he became careless while executing his attack.

To be fair, Anya and Bond are not just a simple girl and her dog since both possess incredible abilities that complement each other perfectly. Still, if a little girl and her gentle dog can destroy your entire plan in minutes, maybe you are not as bright as you first thought.

Fiona Frost and four other Spy X Family characters who are certified geniuses

1) Loid Forger

Loid does anything in his power to keep Anya happy (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Until this point in Spy X Family, we have not met someone with a mind as capable and sharp as Loid’s. Since the beginning of the series, Agent Twilight has demonstrated to the fans just how far his mental capabilities can go.

He can solve any mathematical problem presented to him in a few seconds, all while maintaining his facade as a normal person. He obviously cannot control every element of a mission, but he surely knows how to make up for those aspects he cannot account for.

2) Yuri Briar

Never try to trick Yuri, he is extremely smart (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The State Security Service is a group of elite officers who work hard to maintain order in their nation. They need to be the most innovative people in the room at any given time, given their mission is to catch spies.

Yuri is the perfect example of everything an SSS officer should be. Yor’s little brother has been one of the most brilliant individuals in Spy X Family since he was a little kid.

Thanks to his big sister’s encouragement, Yuri worked hard until he became the best in his class. As an adult, he must constantly improve his intellectual levels to fulfill his job efficiently.

3) Mistress Schlag

No matter how much a kid tries to be disciplined and follow the rules, their very nature sometimes gets them to slip up on their obligations. Madam Schlag is very aware of this fact, so she uses all the knowledge she has acquired in her long career as a teacher to scout students who are not following Eden’s standards.

She knows exactly when she needs to appear to keep the student body constantly aware of their behavior and appearance. Her ability to find those breaking the rules amongst the hundreds of students in school is legendary, even among other teachers.

4) Fiona Frost

Loid is meticulous and dedicated in every aspect of his life, from his missions as a Spy to his role as Anya’s father. Yet, the Spy X Family manga has also revealed that he is a magnificent instructor for new WISE recruits.

Fiona Frost, otherwise known as Nightfall, is living proof of how much Loid’s training can help an agent.

She is one of the most dedicated individuals inside of WISE’s ranks, following in the footsteps of her teacher to become a great Spy. While she can appear emotionless and distant, Fiona is always following her heart, which tells her to work hard to make Loid fall in love with her.

5) Sylvia Sherwood

Sylvia has barely appeared in the Spy X Family anime, only making cameos when giving Loid a mission or discussing the progress of Operation Strix. We can tell by just looking at her how smart she must be, considering her high rank inside of WISE.

Despite this, manga fans know exactly how intelligent this dedicated woman can be. After a few seconds, she is able to evaluate any situation in its entirety and come up with a solution to the problem.

She also has a fantastic ability to discern reality from fiction, a skill every Spy should have.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far