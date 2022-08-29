“Slowly becoming football terrorists”, “worst football kits I’ve ever seen” – Fans slam famous manufacturer for designing ‘bottom-tier’ shirts for 2022 World Cup teams

Fans gathered on social media to slam the recently released 2022 World Cup kits by Puma. PUMA released their most recent set of kits for the upcoming tournament. However, fans were not happy with what they saw. Many criticized the German company online.
The sportswear brand was the subject of wrath from fans, with many calling for their designers to be fired. To add to that, the kits were also called bottom-tier, with the manufacturing company labeled as "football terrorists".
Check out some of the best Twitter reactions as PUMA released their kits for the 2022 World Cup:
Carlo Ancelotti names Brazil and France as the favorites for the 2022 World Cup
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently picked Brazil and France as his two favorites for the 2022 World Cup.
France are the defending champions as Didier Deschamps' men won the holy grail of international football in 2018. Brazil, meanwhile, were in good form during the qualification period of the FIFA World Cup.
The Selecaos finished at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign with 45 points to their name, six points more than second-placed Argentina.
Canarinho have the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and Vinicius Jr. at their disposal in a team full of stars. To add to that, Neymar has started his season for PSG in a stunning manner, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in his first five games of the season for the Parisians.
France, meanwhile, are a squad enriched with quality. Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and N'Golo Kante are some of the biggest stars for Deschamps' men.
However, there are concerns over Paul Pogba's participation at the World Cup as the mercurial midfielder might need to undergo surgery after suffering a meniscus injury during his pre-season with Juventus. The 29-year-old is in danger of missing the tournament in Qatar.
Apart from Brazil and France, Ancelotti sees the likes of Germany, Argentina, England, and Spain as the other teams that might perform well during the 2022 World Cup.
While talking to Il Messagero (via Daily Mail), here's what the veteran coach said:
"Brazil and France are the strongest teams, then I say Argentina, there is always [Lionel] Messi. Spain is the other big one to watch. I add England and Germany, teams that have begun a process of renewal."
