“Slowly becoming football terrorists”, “worst football kits I’ve ever seen” – Fans slam famous manufacturer for designing ‘bottom-tier’ shirts for 2022 World Cup teams

Fans gathered on social media to slam the recently released 2022 World Cup kits by Puma. PUMA released their most recent set of kits for the upcoming tournament. However, fans were not happy with what they saw. Many criticized the German company online.

The sportswear brand was the subject of wrath from fans, with many calling for their designers to be fired. To add to that, the kits were also called bottom-tier, with the manufacturing company labeled as "football terrorists".

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions as PUMA released their kits for the 2022 World Cup:

Eoin @Eoinft PUMA are officially the worst kit designers in football, wtf are these for the World Cup?? PUMA are officially the worst kit designers in football, wtf are these for the World Cup?? https://t.co/CM4Y2XV4GR

Sam Street @samstreetwrites All fans of countries with Puma World Cup kits waking up today feeling like they got a lump of coal from Santa at Christmas. All fans of countries with Puma World Cup kits waking up today feeling like they got a lump of coal from Santa at Christmas.

John @_ovojohn Puma always makes the worst kits. Those World Cup shirts are unbelievably bad Puma always makes the worst kits. Those World Cup shirts are unbelievably bad

Jedidiah @jedofori11 Puma kits for this World Cup are bottom tier Puma kits for this World Cup are bottom tier

Forza Dane @forzaDane Puma’s World Cup 2022 kits are potentially the worst football kits I’ve ever seen. Awful. Puma’s World Cup 2022 kits are potentially the worst football kits I’ve ever seen. Awful.

villy g @thevillamike Thoughts on Puma’s new kit template for the World Cup? Honestly, I thought it was some type of sick joke at first Thoughts on Puma’s new kit template for the World Cup? Honestly, I thought it was some type of sick joke at first https://t.co/OlLE1bYmdu

#worldcup Almost all the Puma sponsored World Cup kits are 🤮 Almost all the Puma sponsored World Cup kits are 🤮#worldcup

Akhil. @AkHiLNischal Designers at Puma need to be fired. Awful new kits for the World Cup and even most club kits are mid. Designers at Puma need to be fired. Awful new kits for the World Cup and even most club kits are mid.

Thevindra Nath @thevindra_nath Also Puma should stop designing kits. Absolute eye sore to see some of their world cup kits. Also Puma should stop designing kits. Absolute eye sore to see some of their world cup kits.

jacob @Jacob_Franksss @pumafootball @AUFOficial Puma slowly becoming football terrorists with these template kits for World Cup @pumafootball @AUFOficial Puma slowly becoming football terrorists with these template kits for World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti names Brazil and France as the favorites for the 2022 World Cup

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently picked Brazil and France as his two favorites for the 2022 World Cup.

France are the defending champions as Didier Deschamps' men won the holy grail of international football in 2018. Brazil, meanwhile, were in good form during the qualification period of the FIFA World Cup.

The Selecaos finished at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign with 45 points to their name, six points more than second-placed Argentina.

Canarinho have the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and Vinicius Jr. at their disposal in a team full of stars. To add to that, Neymar has started his season for PSG in a stunning manner, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in his first five games of the season for the Parisians.

France, meanwhile, are a squad enriched with quality. Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and N'Golo Kante are some of the biggest stars for Deschamps' men.

However, there are concerns over Paul Pogba's participation at the World Cup as the mercurial midfielder might need to undergo surgery after suffering a meniscus injury during his pre-season with Juventus. The 29-year-old is in danger of missing the tournament in Qatar.

Apart from Brazil and France, Ancelotti sees the likes of Germany, Argentina, England, and Spain as the other teams that might perform well during the 2022 World Cup.

While talking to Il Messagero (via Daily Mail), here's what the veteran coach said:

"Brazil and France are the strongest teams, then I say Argentina, there is always [Lionel] Messi. Spain is the other big one to watch. I add England and Germany, teams that have begun a process of renewal."

