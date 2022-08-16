Carlo Ancelotti names 2 favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has named reigning champions France and record holders Brazil as the two favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Los Blancos boss was speaking to Il Messaggero when he picked both France and Brazil as frontrunners for the tournament later this year.

He also tipped Argentina, Spain, England and Germany to cause problems, saying (via Daily Mail):

"Brazil and France are the strongest teams, then I say Argentina, there is always [Lionel] Messi."

He added:

"Spain is the other big one to watch. I add England and Germany, teams that have begun a process of renewal."

France are the holders having won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, beating Croatia 4-1 in the final.

Didier Deschamps' side have a squad brimming with talent and real strength in depth.

Ancelotti's Madrid talisman Karim Benzema will be part of a World Cup for the first time since 2014.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or favorite will line up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet On this day, exactly four years ago, France won the 2018 World Cup after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. On this day, exactly four years ago, France won the 2018 World Cup after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. 📅 On this day, exactly four years ago, France won the 2018 World Cup after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. 🏆🇫🇷 https://t.co/enmTyQ2Qgk

Meanwhile, Brazil have been a side reborn since their disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign in which they could only make it to the quarter-finals.

Selecao were defeated 2-1 by Belgium and couldn't add to the record five titles they have won in the past.

Tite's side boast a good mix of youth and experience with the likes of Neymar, Raphinha and Thiago Silva.

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 and will want to start reaching the latter stages once again.

Ancelotti's outsider picks for the FIFA World Cup

Germany won the FIFA World Cup in 2014

Argentina, Spain, Germany and England have all been in impressive form of recent times.

La Albiceleste, led by Messi won the 2021 Copa America with a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final.

This may be the last international tournament for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar as he reaches the latter stages of his career.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "He showed love for the national team. That reflects on his team mates. That desire he shows to win." This via ESPN. 🗣 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "He showed love for the national team. That reflects on his team mates. That desire he shows to win." This via ESPN. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/818JJPOtQD

Luis Enrique has overseen a brilliant rebuild of the Spanish squad of which they made it to the semi-finals of the European Championships last summer.

A 4-2 loss against Italy on penalties would break Spanish hearts but they are among the favorites to secure the World Cup.

Germany will have a new-look side take to Qatar under former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

The likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry are now part of the four-time winners' side.

Gareth Southgate's three lions came close to reaching the final in 2018 when they were defeated by Croatia 2-1 in the semi-finals.

England impressed at the European Championships last summer, losing to Italy in the final on penalties.

A poor UEFA Nations League campaign has cast doubt over the side's credentials in Qatar though.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett