Tokyo Revengers: Can Takemichi go back in time after being stabbed?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga. It will reflect the author’s opinion.

The latest chapter of the Tokyo Revengers manga, number 275, had one of the most tragic scenes in the franchise. To save his friend Mikey from the curse of the Dark Impulses, Takemichi asked Manjiro to allow his violent desires to take control of him. The young delinquent believed that he would be able to avoid being harmed during the fight.

Lamentably, Mikey proved to be too fast and agile for our hero, resulting in Takemichi being stabbed in the heart. Despite his injury, the protagonist was determined to save Manjiro, no matter what.

He tried to travel back in time to prevent the injury from ever happening. However, when he tried to activate his power, he was unsuccessful.

Was his injury preventing him from leaping-through time? Keep reading to find out more about the issue.

Are the time-leaping powers in Tokyo Revengers sentient?

Takemichi being stabbed in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After being stabbed, Takemichi asked Manjiro to hold his hand and send him back in time. In previous chapters of the Tokyo Revengers manga, it was proven that Mikey served as Takemichi’s trigger. When Mikey held Takemichi’s hand, the time-leaping powers did indeed activate, as proven by the line that appeared behind the boys.

Sadly, Takemichi did not wake up in the past, instead falling unconscious into Mikey’s arms. Fans initially believed the young delinquent had died due to the severity of the injury.

Once the chapter was officially released, it was revealed that Takemichi was still alive. However, if his friends wanted him to survive, they needed to get him medical attention immediately.

Takemichi about to die in Mikey's arms (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

This moment left fans all over the globe confused as to why Takemichi’s power did not work. The fact that he was injured was not the cause, as we have seen him shot with a bullet moments before leaping through time. The only odd circumstance was the type of injury he received.

Fans began asking if the weapon, type of injury, or another unforeseen factor contributed to Takemichi’s inability to time travel. Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 ended before any of these questions were answered.

Why did the powers not activate? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Unlike previous times, in which our hero was not in immediate danger of dying, the time-leaping ability did not work. This could suggest that the wound caused by being stabbed was too much for his body to handle. The time-leaping powers were aware that Takemichi’s consciousness would not survive the trip back in time.

Fans of the Tokyo Revengers manga know that the time-leaping abilities are far more powerful than we were led to believe. Not only do they allow the user to see the future, but they can also create curses like Dark Impulses. It would be fair to assume that they can also know when their users are too weak to travel back.

Mikey’s new power

Mikey holding Takemichi's hand (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Before falling unconscious, the protagonist managed to grab Mikey's hand. The moment resembled the scene in which Shinichiro gave Takemichi his power. Many members of the community believe that Takemichi granted Mikey the ability to leap through time in that panel.

However, the boy seemingly did not wish to give his powers to Manjiro, since he was still determined to save his friend before passing out. There is a chance that the time-leaping powers chose Mikey as their new user once Takemichi was too weak to continue. This would explain why Takemichi was not sent back in time.

Manjiro is most likely the new user of the time-leaping abilities, although he is unable to access them right now because he has not died. In the future, it could be up to Mikey to prevent his friend from dying while fighting him.

Final thoughts

Will Takemichi's dream come true? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

In a few weeks, the Tokyo Revengers manga series will reach its end. This has caused panic amongst the fanbase, as there are still too many mysteries to be solved in the franchise. One of these mysteries is why Takemichi was unable to travel back in time during chapter 275.

While it is likely that Ken Wakui will provide an explanation in the next couple of chapters, fans are still wondering what exactly happened. We can only hope that the manga creator knows exactly what he is doing to give fans a satisfying ending.

Poll : 0 votes