Tokyo Revengers chapter 275: Takemichi faces a tragic fate trying to save Mikey from his Dark Impulse

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 is the fourth last chapter of the series and sets up the final time jump. The chapter contains the possible death of a major character and a further explanation of how Mikey’s Dark Impulse works. In addition, Takemichi’s efforts of saving Mikey finally bear fruit.

While the character’s death is almost confirmed, Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 leaves room for doubt. With the series coming to an end, mangaka Wakui will certainly try to wrap up as many loose ends as possible, although hopefully, it does not include the demise of one of his protagonists.

Mikey fatally wounds Takemichi under the influence of the Dark Impulse in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275

Mikey letting go of his inhibitions (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 is titled Cold Hearted.

The chapter began with Mikey struggling with his control over the Dark Impulse before he decided to stop worrying about it. Picking up Sanzu’s fallen Katana, he went after Takemichi with a maniacal grin on his face. In the background, Pah-Chin wondered how Takemichi planned to get rid of the Dark Impulse considering that it was essentially a curse.

Mikey stabs Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Mikey continued to overpower Takemichi, slashing his arm and rendering him motionless for a while. Sanzu yelled that the Dark Impulse and Mikey are the same, and every one who tried to save him from it has died. This was the curse, and it would also claim Takemichi’s life if he did not stop. However, the Second Gen Toman President told him to shut up seconds before he was stabbed by the Katana.

Takemichi vows to save Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

However, Takemichi walked towards Manjiro, impaling himself further, and embraced his friend. He vowed that he won’t lose to the Dark Impulse and shoulder the burden instead because Mikey was his “friend for Life.” The word “friend” brought Mikey back to his senses, and he was promptly horrified by what he had done. Takemichi, however, asked to hold his hand, telling Mikey that he was the trigger.

Takemichi wanting to go back in time (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Takemichi continued to claim that he would go back to the past and keep saving Mikey over and over again, much to the latter’s confusion. Slowly, his words slurred before he collapsed against Mikey while they were holding hands. However, it did not seem that Takemichi traveled back to the future.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 ended with everyone present crying in anguish as Mikey screamed holding Takemichi’s still body.

Observations

Takemichi collapses (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 depicts Takemichi and Mikey holding hands, but it doesn’t seem like the former made a time leap. Takemichi may truly have taken his last breath here, in which case, the clash of timelines would come to a standstill unless someone else takes up the mantle.

According to Sanzu’s claim in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275, the Dark Impulse is a curse that has become inseparable from Mikey and manifests itself by causing the deaths of everyone who tries to save the boy. He claims that the years he spent following Mikey were like a trance, which raises the question of whether the curse can incite loyalty and affection in other people for its host.

Dark Impulse is determined as the curse (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

It is unclear whether the curse is broken, but Mikey’s reaction to the word “friend” makes it apparent that the curse feeds on his loneliness, and the only way to beat it is to surround him with people who love him. It would make sense that if the people who care about Manjiro are a threat to the curse, the curse would attempt to eliminate them, thus creating a self-sustaining cycle.

Speculations

Gemma @LilMissGemzy #tr275 #tokyorevengers275 "I can see the future, so I'll be able to do something about it." Takemichi probably foresaw this to happen and decided that it was the only way to save Mikey from his darkness. I have no doubt that he's passed his ability to Mikey. 1/2 #tr275 #tokyorevengers275 "I can see the future, so I'll be able to do something about it." Takemichi probably foresaw this to happen and decided that it was the only way to save Mikey from his darkness. I have no doubt that he's passed his ability to Mikey. 1/2 https://t.co/dV1jhWlIwB

A majority of the fandom speculate that Takemichi has transferred the power to Mikey, who will likely make the final time-leap of the series and reset a significant number of tragedies that have happened in the story. This poses the question of whether Mikey will also have to face death to trigger his first time-leap, or if Takemichi’s death will be enough.

Miyumi @drakencult What if the manga ends with a scene where Mikey pushes Takemichi to under the train...? The beginning and the end will connect What if the manga ends with a scene where Mikey pushes Takemichi to under the train...? The beginning and the end will connect 😶 https://t.co/EeMjtVj1zU

However, it is possible that Takemichi is merely unconscious and will wake up in the past or the future, rectifying whatever it is that began the whole cycle. The event is likely Manjiro’s accident in the original timeline, subverting which would lead to a complete reset. One thing many readers have noticed is that every time-leaper has died a tragic death so far. Hopefully, mangaka Wakui won’t decide to end his series on a tragic note.

