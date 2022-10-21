Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 explains the origin of Mikey’s Dark Impulse

The recently released Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 may have been one of the most informative entries in the manga. After months of teasing us with the origins, Ken Wakui finally explained the origin of Mikey’s Dark Impulses. While some fans were already expecting an explanation similar to the one we got, the manga creator still managed to surprise us with unexpected twists.

Nonetheless, the explanation of their origin is not explicitly stated in the chapter but rather implied by the use of images. Some fans are still confused about why the Dark Impulses were born and how they afflicted Mikey. In this article, we will explain the origins of Mikey’s violent desires shown in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

The old time-leaper’s curse afflicted everyone Shinichiro knew in Tokyo Revengers

Shinichiro as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

In the original timeline of the Tokyo Revengers manga, Mikey had a terrible accident that left him in a comatose state for more than a decade. His older brother, Shinichiro, did everything he could to take care of his brother and give him a good life. Sadly, Manjiro could not keep holding on to life in his state and died shortly after Shinichiro became his official nurse.

When his brother died, the black-haired man became a shell of his past self. His grandfather passed away years ago, his little sister ran away from home, and he no longer had his precious brother. Shinichiro was desperate to find a reason to keep living. His best friend Takeomi tried to cheer him up by taking him to a local bar. While there, the young man heard a gang member talking about a time-leaper.

The old man cursing Shinichiro in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

The boy asked the stranger where he could find this supposed time traveler. When the man refused to tell him, Shinichiro beat him and his friends until they revealed the location of the time traveler. The man in question ended up being a homeless man who seemingly lost his mind at some point in the past.

When the oldest Sano brother asked for the powers, the old man told the young man that he needed to kill him to acquire them. Without hesitation. Shinichiro attacked the homeless man with a pipe, fatally injuring him. Before he died, the original time-leaper cursed the young delinquent. The curse that the old man put on Shinichiro did not manifest itself until many years later.

Kazutora surrounded by the Dark Impulses (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

After successfully traveling in time and saving his brother from the accident, the black-haired man began cleaning his house, leaving Mikey unsupervised. This sadly led to Manjiro attacking Sanzu as a result of Senju breaking his toy. The dark mist that surrounded the boy, otherwise known as Dark Impulses, was the manifestation of the old man’s curse.

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, Mikey revealed that the desire to harm others was not inflicted exclusively on him. A few days after Shinichiro gave his powers to Takemichi, the young man was killed by Kazutora, who was taken over by the curse. The manner in which the black-haired boy died was almost identical to how he killed the old man.

Sadly, the curse was not happy with only getting rid of Shinichiro. The Dark Impulses kept growing inside Mikey for decades, forcing him to become a self-destructive version of himself. The curse’s objective was to destroy everything Shinichiro held dear, including his younger brother.

A hero arrives

Mikey explaining his Dark Impulses (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

Manjiro became aware of the existence of a Dark Impulse living inside him at a fairly young age. From the moment he became aware of the curse, the blonde tried his best to keep it contained. In Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, it was revealed that Manjiro kept them under control for so many years it became impossible for him to keep suppressing them.

The curse of the old man was close to claiming another victim. Manjiro would die at some point after the Dark Impulses took hold of him. This would mean that Shinichiro’s sacrifice was in vain. Fortunately, fate had other plans for Manjiro and sent a hero to help him fight the violent tendencies eating away at him.

Takemichi will stop at nothing to save Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

Since he first appeared in the manga, Takemichi became the hero that Mikey needed all along. He was loyal, kind, brave, and selfless. The boy was ready to do anything if it meant saving his friends. Yet, he was not alone, as the time-leaping powers Shinichiro gave him seemed to be aiding him in his quest.

For example, when fighting Haruchiyo inside a moving train, Takemichi had a vision of the future for the first time. The old man cursed Shinichiro’s powers to bring pain and destruction everywhere. Since Takemichi was given the power to become a hero, he became the only person able to break the curse that afflicted the Sano family.

This was confirmed in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 when our protagonist asked Mikey to release his Dark Impulses against him. Despite his reluctance to do so, Mikey quickly realized that Takemichi was indeed the only person capable of saving him. The original time-leaper's curse is soon going to be defeated, once and for all.

Final thoughts

Can Takemichi and Mikey go back to normal? (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

Mikey’s Dark Impulses have been one of the biggest mysteries inside the Tokyo Revengers manga for many years. Ken Wakui made sure not to reveal anything relevant about these violent desires until it was necessary for the plot of his manga. Fortunately, the time for this revelation has finally shone upon us.

We are now aware of how the Impulses were born, how they manifested, whom they afflicted, and how to fight them. The only thing left for Wakui to show concerning the Dark Impulses in Tokyo Revengers is Manjiro overcoming them.

Poll : 0 votes