Tokyo Revengers chapter 274: The origin of the Dark Impulses explained, Mikey and Takemichi fight each other one last time

The climax of Ken Wakui’s masterpiece has arrived with the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 274. After learning the truth about the original timeline of the series, as well as the origin of Takemichi’s powers, the manga went on to prepare fans for the final showdown. Mikey and Takemichi were prepared for a final battle, which will forever change their lives.

In the last chapter, fans learned why Haruchiyo was so knowledgeable about time-leaping. The manga also confirmed the connection between Shinichiro and Takemichi, who are more closely related than we expected. Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, titled No Holding Back, revealed the reason behind Shinichiro’s death.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 274.

The original time-leaper’s curse afflicted everyone close to Shinichiro, as proven in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274

What happened in the last chapter?

Takemichi, Shinichiro, Hina, and Kisaki (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 began with Shinichiro overwhelmed with happiness after seeing Mikey alive. After speaking to his little brother, Sanzu approached him, saying he could remember the original timeline. The black-haired man revealed he had to kill a man to acquire his powers and save Mikey. The chapter ended with Shinichiro giving a young Takemichi his time-leaping abilities.

Karma strikes

Kazutora surrounded by the Dark Impulse in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 began on August 13, 2033. Shinichiro went looking for the old man who gave him the time-leaping powers under the bridge. When the young man got there, there was no one waiting for him. He decided to return to his bike shop, only to notice that someone had broken the window and entered without his permission.

Shinichiro entered the building, shocked to see a hooded figure trying to steal one of his motorcycles. The black-haired man screamed at the criminal. The figure turned around, revealing a scared Baji, who was trying to steal Mikey’s dream motorbike. Suddenly, Kazutora appeared behind Shinichiro holding a pair of shears.

Keisuke tried to stop his friend but it was too late, as the older Sano brother had just enough time to turn around before being hit in the head. As Shinichiro’s consciousness began to fade, he remembered that the original time-leaper had cursed him. The same dark mist that surrounded Mikey when his Dark Impulses were let loose could be seen around Kazutora.

Mikey’s truth

Mikey talking about his Dark Impulses in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 continued back in the present, with Mikey revealing to Takemichi that Shinichiro died shortly after giving him the power to time-leap. Every one of the Toman members who surrounded Manjiro was shocked. Meanwhile, Wakasa, Benkei, and Sanzu looked saddened, as they were already aware of this fact.

Mikey went on to reveal that the original time-leaper’s curse is what caused his Dark Impulses. However, he was not the only one afflicted by the violent outbursts. Manjiro believed that everyone around Shinichiro was cursed with the need to destroy. He commented that Kazutora could have also been a victim of the curse.

The former Toman leader told his friend that he felt the Dark Impulses eating away at his sanity. The urge to kill and cause harm to others grew stronger with each passing moment. Mikey was no longer able to keep his desires in check, but he still wanted to protect his friends. To keep them safe from the urges, he pushed them away, leaving the gang before he could hurt someone.

Takemichi’s promise

Takemichi's promise to Mikey in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 proceeded to show Mikey grabbing his chest. The boy claimed he was about to go berserk as the Dark Impulses began leaking from his body. With a confident expression, Takemichi promised Mikey that he did not have to hold back any longer. Mikey was shocked by his friend’s words.

Takemichi told Manjiro that the Second Generation Toman gang was created with the sole purpose of saving their friend. The only way to achieve this was for Mikey to allow his Dark Impulses to take control over him one last time. Takemichi was certain that he would be able to survive, as he could now see the future.

Mikey letting go in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Due to these abilities, Takemichi was the only person who could save Mikey. The boy promised to free his friend from the curse that afflicted him, surprising Mikey and Haruchiyo. Takemichi asked Manjiro to let go one last time.

The blonde warned his friend that he had no idea what would happen next before closing his eyes. Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 ended with Manjiro surrounded by his Dark Impulses and Takemichi ready to finish the fight.

Final thoughts

Will Takemichi win the fight? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

As promised, Ken Wakui delivered the climax of the series in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274. The origin of Dark Impulses and Kazutora’s strange behavior has finally been revealed. With that out of the way, it is time for Mikey and Takemichi to have one final brawl. The protagonist will not rest until his friend is finally safe from the darkness consuming him.

Even Haruchiyo was moved by the determination Takemichi displayed in this latest chapter. With his ability to see the future, Takemichi is truly the only one who can save Mikey. Still, Manjiro is no longer holding back, meaning the battle will not be as easy as it was in previous chapters. We will have to wait and see what Wakui has planned for the upcoming ending of his amazing manga.

Poll : 0 votes