10 issues Wakui must resolve before ending Tokyo Revengers

The Tokyo Revengers manga is quickly coming to an end, proven by the announcement that the series’ climax will be released on Tuesday, October 18. Due to this, Ken Wakui has used the latest chapters of the manga to answer questions that the community has had for years. Yet, many enigmas have not been addressed in the franchise.

Many characters simply vanished from the manga after a certain point, while some intriguing concepts were never touched upon again after they were introduced. The fandom is waiting for Ken Wakui to answer these questions before he concludes his manga in the upcoming months. Below, you will find ten of the questions Tokyo Revengers fans want Wakui to answer before the final chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

Takeomi’s whereabouts and 9 other questions Tokyo Revengers should answer before it ends

1) Why did time travel cause Mikey’s Dark Impulses?

Why did this happen? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

At this point in the Tokyo Revengers manga, it is an undeniable fact that Shinichiro’s first time-leap awakened Mikey’s darkness. This was proven in chapter 272, in which fans could see Mikey injuring Sanzu after his toy plane was broken by Senju. The blonde boy was seen surrounded by dark mist that only appeared when his impulses took over.

However, we do not know why this happened. Hina was also saved by Takemichi, and she never awakened any kind of Dark Impulses. This is something that only happens with Manjiro, and fans want to know why this is the case.

2) Who pushed Takemichi?

Was it Takeomi? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers would have never existed without the mysterious individual who pushed Takemichi in the first timeline of the series. Being thrown in front of a train is what caused our hero to awaken his time-traveling powers. After chapter 273 was released, fans were convinced that the person who pushed Takemichi did so with the intention of awakening his abilities.

This reduced the list of possible suspects to only a small group of characters, primarily Shinichiro’s inner circle. Nonetheless, there is still no clear answer as to who could have possibly pushed our hero in front of the train. The fandom is impatiently waiting for the moment that solves this mystery in the manga.

3) Hanma’s backstory

What is Hanma hidding? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Out of all the characters in Tokyo Revengers, Hanma is arguably the most mysterious. The young delinquent is one of the most deranged characters in the series. He is also one of the most important members of the cast, despite not being a main character in the franchise. Hanma can be seen in almost all of the important events of the series.

We know that he was Kisaki’s loyal friend and follower, to the point that he willingly followed every one of Tetta’s commands. Sadly, we know nothing about him before his encounter with Kisaki, although it is certain that such an interesting character must definitely have an intriguing backstory. Fans have been pleading with Wakui to release a chapter focusing on Hanma for many months now.

4) How did Kisaki learn about time-leaping?

They are all connected (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 273, fans witnessed the moment in which Shinichiro gave Takemichi his time-leaping powers. During the scene, Kisaki could be seen hiding behind a building witnessing the movement. The boy must definitely hear Shinichiro talking about giving Takemichi an ability. This could explain why he was not surprised when our hero revealed himself as a time-leaper.

Nevertheless, it did not explain why he was aware of the power to time-leap before Takemichi revealed himself. Tetta was not a part of Shinichiro’s friends and was not even aware of the Sano family until Mikey approached him. While Wakui is slowly resolving this mystery, fans are getting more impatient as time goes on.

5) How will Takemichi save Mikey?

Can Mikey be saved? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After successfully preventing Kisaki from killing Hina in the future, Takemichi traveled back in time one last time to save Mikey. The boy noticed that Mikey allowed his Dark Impulses to take control and wanted to prevent this. After months of trying without success, Takemichi decided to fight Manjiro to try and save him.

They have been fighting for many chapters in the Tokyo Revengers manga at this point. Unfortunately, Manjiro does not seem to be any closer to being saved than he was at the beginning of the fight. Fans want to know how Takemichi will prevent his friend from becoming the heartless criminal he was in the future.

6) Where do the time-leaping powers come from?

Who gave the old man the power? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 revealed the identities of two different time-leapers. The first one, Shinichiro Sano, is well-known by all fans of the franchise. The second one, however, ended up being a simple homeless man who tricked Shinichiro into killing him. This explains how the time-leaping powers ended up in Shinichiro’s hands.

Even so, the mystery of how this power came to be, and who the first time-leaper was, remains unresolved. The origins of this ability will play a major role in the series, as the powers seem to be tightly related to the concept of Karma.

7) What are the Pierrot and the Reaper’s roles?

What did Hanma mean with this? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After Kisaki’s death, Hanma visited his grave to talk about their big plans for the future. The boy looked eerily calm, despite having lost his best friend. Before he left the graveyard, Hanma mentioned that it was time to begin the story of the Pierrot and the Reaper.

Hanma has often been called the Reaper throughout Tokyo Revengers, just as Kisaki has been presented as a clown or Pierrot. This meant that the young delinquent was referring to himself and Kisaki, which did not make sense as Tetta was already dead. This concept was never brought up again, and fans cannot wait until Wakui reveals what their roles in the story are.

8) What happened to the Toman members in the first timeline?

What happened in the timeline zero? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers fans often refer to the first timeline of the series as timeline zero. This is the timeline in which Takemichi was pushed in front of a train, which led to the discovery of his time-leaping abilities. Tragically, we know next to nothing about this time in the franchise. We know that Takemichi was a retail worker who was frustrated with life, and we are also aware that Hina and Naoto died in an accident.

Besides that, nothing else is known, meaning that we have no idea what happened to Toman in this timeline. Their fate during this time could be crucial to understand why someone pushed our hero. It is likely that a tragedy occurred, forcing a member of the gang to kill Takemichi and send him back to the past.

9) Where is Takeomi?

Takeomi in Tokyo Revengers' original timeline (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers has made it clear that Takeomi is Shinichiro’s best and closest friend in the entire world. In the canon timeline of the series, Akashi wants to honor his late best friend’s memory by protecting Mikey. He did this by supporting his sister Senju in her quest to defeat the Kanto Maji gang.

After that fight, Takeomi vanished from the face of the Earth and has not been heard from again. Fans expected him to arrive during the final battle against Mikey, but he never did. The Tokyo Revengers fandom is waiting for the young delinquent to appear and help Takemichi save Manjiro.

10) Will a new timeline be created?

Can Takemichi save all of his friends? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Ever since it was revealed that multiple timelines exist in the Tokyo Revengers universe, fans have been wondering if this is the key to saving everyone who has died. Fans have theorized for months that the manga will end with everyone alive and well after Takemichi sacrifices himself to create a new timeline.

Wakui has hinted at the possibility of a reality where no one is dead, like when Mikey spoke about Shinichiro as if he was still alive. The community would love to know if characters like Baji and Draken can come back to life.

Final thoughts

The original Toman (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Lately, Ken Wakui has been working hard to make sure that fans understand the plot of his manga perfectly. Lamentably, with almost 300 chapters, it is hard for the creator to solve every issue in just a couple of entries.

Now that the series is nearing its end, Wakui will have to find a way to solve the mysteries he left behind in the remaining chapters. We can only hope that the story of Tokyo Revengers will end with no more mysteries left to resolve.

Poll : 0 votes