"I want to drive to the graveyard and just snatch her up and say, ‘Why couldn’t you just wait a couple more years to have me?!'" - Charles Barkley gives comical reaction to Bradley Beal signing $251M extension

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley provided a jovial and hearty reaction upon hearing of Bradley Beal’s extension with the Washington Wizards.

Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA, accomplishing nearly everything a player could hope to achieve. He also earned just north of $40 million for his entire career.

Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal recently signed a five-year maximum extension that’s worth roughly $251 million. Comparing the salaries between the two is almost comedic, which pushed “Chuck” to bring out his dry humor.

On an episode of "Washington Football Talk," Charles Barkley said:

“Wow. Let me tell you something. My mom—I love my mom, she passed away a few years ago. Every time I see one of those contracts, I want to drive to the graveyard and just snatch her up and say, 'Why couldn’t you just wait a couple more years to have me?! Just a couple more years!'”

When Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon entered the NBA, the league wasn’t the business giant that it is today. In fact, it was struggling badly and the rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson played a huge part in saving it from extinction.

"Sir Charles" earned $307,000 in his rookie year with the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t reach the $1 million mark until the 1988-89 season. By this time, Charles Barkley was already a three-time All-Star, rebounding champ once and eFG% leader twice.

Bradley Beal opted out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent. While there were rumors that he could sign somewhere else, the Wizards kept him in D.C. via a staggering five-year deal. The 29-year-old’s contract will run until the 2026-27 season when he will have a player option.

Washington will pay him $57.1 million in the last year of his contract.

Charles Barkley continued:

“You know what? Bless these young guys. Bradley Beal’s a hell of a player. I don’t ever want to be the old ‘Get off my lawn’ guy.”

He went on to say:

“I made more money than Bill Russell, he’s a much better player than me. I made more money than Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], he’s a much, much better player than me. Hey, God bless them. It’s good work if you can get it.”

Bradley Beal will have to play like a true franchise player after signing the massive contract

The pressure is now on Bradley Beal to deliver. [Photo: Sporting News]

Several basketball analysts questioned the Washington Wizards’ decision to give Bradley Beal the max contract extension. He’s a three-time All-Star who nearly beat Steph Curry from the scoring title two seasons ago

Last season was a hugely frustrating one for Beal as he only posted 23.2 PPG, although he averaged a career-high in assists per game with 6.6. At one point, the Wizards had the best record in the East but slowly faded away until they were a long shot to make the play-in tournament.

Washington drafted Beal as the third pick in the 2012 NBA draft. In his decade-long stay with the Wizards, the team has missed the playoffs five times. They were eliminated in the first round twice and lost in the semifinals on three occasions.

The Washington Wizards will be in a world of trouble in the next five years if Beal doesn’t live up to his staggering price tag.

