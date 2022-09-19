Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 Spoilers: Wakasa may have suffered a tragic fate in the original timeline

The Tokyo Revengers manga is at a crucial stage, and the current focus is on Shinichiro Sano, Mikey’s elder brother. With each chapter revealing new information, fans hope that Ken Wakui will do a good job connecting all the dots. The spoilers for the upcoming chapter are making their rounds on the internet, and the fanbase took to Twitter to react to it.

Based on the leaked spoilers, fans assume that the upcoming chapter will focus on a few people in Tokyo Revengers who were important to Shinichiro Sano. Moreover, they are also worried about Wakasa, one of the founding members of Black Dragon and a close friend of Shinichiro Sano.

On that note, let’s understand why the fanbase has expressed their concerns for this character and how it could tie into the overall plot of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga. The article attempts to speculate on certain events based on the leaked spoiler images.

Wakasa might have suffered from terrible circumstances in Tokyo Revengers

Wakasa Imaushi was a close friend of Shinichiro Sano. He was the leader of the Commando Unit of Black Dragons and was one of the founding members. However, Shinichiro decided to time-leap because Mikey was in a coma after an accident. While he might have helped Mikey lead a normal life, altering events in a different timeline created massive changes to the future.

This phenomenon is quite common when we look at time-leaping or time-traveling in general. It was first observed that when Takemichi became a time-leaper, he slowly altered certain events in the past, hoping Hina would be saved. However, due to this reason, we saw Akkun turn evil and became terrified of Kisaki Tetta.

As shown above, we can see Wakasa Imaushi has tattoos while his eyes seem lifeless. Fans speculate that Shinichiro’s repeated time-leaping might have had a negative effect on Wakasa.

Another interesting visual element that we can see is that Wakasa’s tattoo on his chest resembles the one Benkei had. Both of them might have been enemies, but they ended up becoming close friends because of Shinichiro Sano.

It is possible that Shinichiro's time-leaping could have led to Benkei’s unfortunate demise, and Wakasa could have gotten the same tattoo to immortalize his best friend in Tokyo Revengers. This could be one such example of a bad circumstance surrounding Wakasa in the upcoming chapter of the series.

The cigarette and the lifeless eyes could mean that Wakasa has descended into abject violence. Wakasa’s expressions are very similar to Mikey’s when he’s under the influence of dark impulses. Drawing parallels to Mikey could also indicate that Wakasa might have suffered a fate similar to Mikey in the original timeline. There is a chance that Wakasa might have even died in the original timeline.

It will be interesting to see how chapter 270 of Tokyo Revengers will proceed from this point onwards. Shinichiro had an impact on many people’s lives in order to save Mikey’s. However, this came at a cost, and the upcoming chapter should provide more information on how people’s lives changed after he time-leaped.

