Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 spoilers hint at Mikey’s upcoming time-leap

The spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 have confirmed that this upcoming entry to the manga will be extremely tragic. The battle between Mikey and Takemichi will go in a direction that no one expected. The fandom was shocked by this revelation, as the manga series is about to end in only a couple of weeks.

However, the events that will transpire in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 could lead to a new time-leaper being born, Manjiro Sano. The last few panels leaked on social media point to the possibility of Mikey traveling back in time to prevent a tragedy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 275.

Takemichi may have given Mikey his powers before his death in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275

As fans expected, the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 revealed that Mikey and Takemichi’s final battle will occur in the chapter. Previously, Takemichi asked his friend to stop holding back his Dark Impulses, which were slowly tearing him apart. Hanagaki assured Mikey that his ability to see the future would keep him safe.

Manjiro, trusting in his friend’s words, allowed the Dark Impulses to fully take control of his body. In chapter 275, Mikey will turn into a completely different person, one with nothing more than death in mind.

According to the leaks, the blonde will use Haruchiyo’s sword to attack Takemichi. Despite his ability to see the future, Hanagaki will not be fast enough to avoid the attacks.

Mikey's Dark Impulses have finally disappeared (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

By the end of the fight, Takemichi will have cuts all over his body and will be unable to move. Mikey will use this chance to drive the sword into his friend’s chest, sealing his fate.

Regardless, Takemichi will hug Mikey, claiming that he will bare any kind of pain just to save his friend. Manjiro will hold Takemichi’s hand in an attempt to send him back to the past.

Sadly, Takemichi will die in Mikey’s arms, as it seems like the trigger did not work this time. Manjiro will no longer be controlled by the Dark Impulses, but he will be devastated by Takemichi’s death.

However, fans noticed something interesting during these last few leaked panels. When Mikey and Takemichi hold hands, the time-leaping powers seem to activate.

This same line can be seen in the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Wakui represented this with a small line that connected both boys as if indicating that the trigger did in fact work. The community noticed this and came up with a new theory about what happened with the powers.

According to the fandom, Takemichi never intended to go to the past, as he was aware he could not save Mikey.

Instead, he gave the time-leaping abilities to Manjiro, just as Shinichiro had done for him in the past. Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 could reveal to fans that Mikey is now a time-leaper, tasked with stopping Hanagaki from dying in the future.

Unfortunately, the manga is set to end in chapter 278, meaning that Wakui would not have enough time to set everything straight before the end.

A new sequel?

Could Mikey become the new protagonist? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 were leaked online, many fans began questioning why Wakui would kill Takemichi right before the end. Giving Mikey the ability to go back in time was a smart idea, as he would not be afflicted by the Dark Impulses by doing so. Nevertheless, Takemichi did not need to die to accomplish this task.

This led many fans to believe that after the Tokyo Revengers manga comes to an end, Wakui will announce a sequel series. The community is speculating that this new series will revolve around Mikey as a time-leaper.

Mikey may have a chance to save all of his friends (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

By creating a sequel, Wakui would have more time to explore the idea of Manjiro traveling back to the past to save Takemichi. As of the upcoming release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 275, the series still has many plot holes and mysteries that have not yet been resolved. We still do not know why Hanma was depicted as such an important character earlier in the series.

The mystery of how the aforementioned boy and Kisaki knew about the time-leaping power was also apparently forgotten. Furthermore, it is basically impossible for Wakui to send Mikey back to the past in just three chapters. The idea of a possible sequel with Manjiro as the protagonist is the most logical solution.

Final thoughts

Only three chapters left (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Without a doubt, Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 is one of the most controversial entries in the series. While some fans were outraged by Takemichi’s death, others feared for the future of the series.

Still, we can only hope that Wakui has an idea of where he wants his series to go next. We have already lost our protagonist, meaning we are in desperate need of one.

The idea of Mikey becoming a time-leaper and taking over as the hero of the manga after Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 is truly appealing to the fans. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a couple more days to learn more about what Wakui has in store for the fans.

