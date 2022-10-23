Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 breaks everyone's heart with Takemichi's tragic fate

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 leaks and raw scans shocked the series’ fandom earlier today with the news it brought.

While the series has been building to a point that many fans predicted, the impact of said reality coming to pass hasn’t been mitigated by the foresight which these fans displayed. If anything, it seems to have made the emotional impact even worse.

With the series set to end in a matter of weeks, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 marks the perfect beginning of the end for this oft-criticized series. Despite harsh words from fans as the last arc progressed, series author and illustrator Ken Wakui seemingly won fans back with this issue, and those immediately preceding it.

In any scenario, fans are not only saddened by the issue’s events, but more riled up than ever to see exactly how the series ends and what fates are in store for these beloved characters.

WARNING: Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 will be discussed in the following article.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 kicks off series’ conclusive descent with a heart-wrenching death

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275, according to currently available spoilers and raw scans, continues immediately where the previous issue left off from. Takemichi reassures his friend Mikey that it’s okay to let the Dark Impulse take over, prompting Mikey to let go of his consciousness and pick up a katana.

Shortly after beginning their fight, Takemichi is pierced by Mikey’s katana, but continues walking towards Mikey despite the sword impaling him even deeper as a result. He embraces Mikey, claiming that it’s his victory as Mikey processes what’s happening with utter disbelief. This quickly turns into complete and unadulterated anguish as he screams out in sadness.

IT SAYS THAT TAKEMICHI’S HUG RESTORED MIKEY’S HEART IM SUING FOR EMOTIONAL DISTRESS #trspoilers tr275 leaksIT SAYS THAT TAKEMICHI’S HUG RESTORED MIKEY’S HEART IM SUING FOR EMOTIONAL DISTRESS #trspoilers tr275 leaks IT SAYS THAT TAKEMICHI’S HUG RESTORED MIKEY’S HEART IM SUING FOR EMOTIONAL DISTRESS https://t.co/wf3zO0T7hV

#tokyorevengers275 Wait... Perhaps Takemichi will try to pass on his time leaping ability to Mikey? And Mikey, after making a jump in time, will make them never meet, so that his life will never be in danger? Just thinking about it causes me a lot of pain... 🥹 Wait... Perhaps Takemichi will try to pass on his time leaping ability to Mikey? And Mikey, after making a jump in time, will make them never meet, so that his life will never be in danger? Just thinking about it causes me a lot of pain... 🥹💔#tokyorevengers275 https://t.co/qCDtud7hb6

No— Chifuyu's face crumble when Mikey confirmed that Takemichi is not breathing anymore. No— Chifuyu's face crumble when Mikey confirmed that Takemichi is not breathing anymore. #TokyoRevengers275No— Chifuyu's face crumble when Mikey confirmed that Takemichi is not breathing anymore. https://t.co/73ee0IQd7X

Fans are particularly focused on Mikey and Takemichi’s interactions in the issue, as well as the parallels seen in Takemichi’s death scene to previous interactions between the two. This tiny detail seems to have had a massive effect on fans, with many admitting to be in emotional tatters following this harrowing scene.

Within the context of Mikey and Takemichi, fans are also discussing the likelihood of the latter passing his time-traveling powers onto the former. The scene in which Takemichi’s death is confirmed sees him holding Mikey’s hands the same way Shinichiro held Takemichi’s to pass the time-traveling powers on.

Thus, many fans are hoping Takemichi will indeed be brought back to life by Mikey altering the past in some yet-known key way. Fans are especially hopeful of this not just for their sake, but for certain character’s sake as well. Chifuyu, a character who is particularly close to Takemichi, seemed absolutely broken upon Mikey’s confirmation that Takemichi was dead.

Istg if takemichi dies i'm for real done with anything like wtf wakui did you want to end the manga this early bc you wanted to kill him off? Istg if takemichi dies i'm for real done with anything like wtf wakui did you want to end the manga this early bc you wanted to kill him off? #tr275Istg if takemichi dies i'm for real done with anything like wtf wakui did you want to end the manga this early bc you wanted to kill him off?😭 https://t.co/wiKaHB9i3Y

wakui gave me the 2nd maitake hug in the worst way but I’ll just enjoy takemichi saying mikey will always be his friend and asking mikey to hold his hand while mikey finally openly cries over someone #trspoilers tr275 leaks spoilerswakui gave me the 2nd maitake hug in the worst way but I’ll just enjoy takemichi saying mikey will always be his friend and asking mikey to hold his hand while mikey finally openly cries over someone #trspoilers tr275 leaks spoilers wakui gave me the 2nd maitake hug in the worst way but I’ll just enjoy takemichi saying mikey will always be his friend and asking mikey to hold his hand while mikey finally openly cries over someone https://t.co/eMSkI1AsJx

This panels are the true meaning of "I need you to stay". Wakui, as always, you are the real villain of the story. This panels are the true meaning of "I need you to stay". Wakui, as always, you are the real villain of the story. #TR275 #TokyoRevengers275This panels are the true meaning of "I need you to stay". Wakui, as always, you are the real villain of the story. https://t.co/gj1Tb7Fhqk

Fans are also discussing series author and illustrator Ken Wakui, with one fan calling him the “real villain of the story” for writing such a depressing and harrowing issue. This is seemingly a compliment, with many fans expressing similar sentiments while also thanking Wakui for the events that unfold in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275.

This isn’t true for all fans, however, with some truly criticizing Wakui’s killing off Takemichi in the issue. Regardless of exactly how specific fans feel, it’s clear that nearly every reader of the series felt something reading Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275. In any scenario, this is no doubt a true indicator of bonafide and quality art.

