Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 spoilers and raw scans: Mikey and Takemichi’s fight comes to a tragic end with a possible death

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 is the fourth to last chapter in the series and today’s spoilers clearly indicate how mangaka Wakui plans to wrap up his magnum opus. Where readers expected a drawn-out fight between the protagonist and the deuteragonist, the chapter presents a tragic outcome that leaves the fandom reeling.

Conversely, Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 also sets the stage for a final time leap unless Wakui intends for his series to end on a bitter note. With only 3 chapters left to complete the saga, the focus may shift onto Mikey if today’s spoilers are to be believed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 275.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 spoilers reveal the protagonist’s apparent death at Mikey’s hands

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 begins with Mikey allowing the Dark Impulse to completely take over his conscience. Takemichi muses that this is fine as he engages in fast-paced combat with his friend. Mikey Picks up Sanzu’s discarded katana and charges at the 2nd Gen Toman President, slashing his arm.

After taking a moment to gather his resolve, Takemichi charges at Mikey once more. After a few bouts, Mikey pierces Takemichi’s chest with the katana. However, to the shock of everyone present, the latter walks further into the sword and embraces the Kantou Manji president. Takemichi claims that it is, in fact, his victory, all the while Mikey seems to be in utter disbelief.

Takemichi calls Mikey his friend a final time, which brings the latter out of the Dark Impulse-induced haze. As the boy collapses, he holds Mikey’s hand as the latter shakes his friend and dazedly confirms that the boy is no longer breathing. The Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 shows Chifuyu’s anguish most prominently. The chapter ends with Mikey realizing what has happened and screaming in anguish.

Observations

The dark Impulse is overwhelming Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Mikey picking up Sanzu’s katana indicates that the Dark Impulses led him to fight uncharacteristically, as readers have seldom seen him use a weapon in a serious fight. However, the word “friends” bringing him out of his stupor signifies that Mikey’s deepest fear that the Impulse feeds on is loneliness. Takemichi manages to convince Mikey that he is not alone by offering up his life, as many had predicted that he would have to.

Mikey's death in the Black Dragon arc (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

The scene of Takemichi’s apparent death in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 raw scans directly parallels Mikey’s death in Manila, Philippines, during the Black Dragon Arc. As Takemichi stops breathing, he is seen holding Mikey’s hand in the same way Shinichiro held his to pass on the Time-Leaping power, but in reverse.

Final thoughts

Takemichi is Mikey's savior (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

While the bulk of the dialog from Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 raw scans cannot be confirmed without the official translation, it can be safely said that Takemichi’s last words were to reassure Mikey. this, conversely, worked to bring about regrets and anguish which may lead Mikey to take a drastic step in the future. Many readers have speculated that Mikey may try to use Sanzu’s katana to take his own life.

Shinichiro passing on the time leaping powers to Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

The general assumption following Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 spoilers is that Takemichi will pass on his time-leaping powers to Mikey, who will use this to negate the protagonist’s death. The aforementioned attempt to die may act as a trigger and send Mikey back in time. However, it remains unclear whether death or the jump before death acts as the first trigger, considering that both Shinichiro and Takemichi fell from a high place moments before their first leap.

The goal was always to save Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

In a way, if this theory turns out to be true, then the story will be brought to a full circle. The timelines diverged due to Shinichiro’s attempt at saving Mikey, a mantle that was later picked up by Takemichi. to have Mikey go back in time to save his savior would be a rounded end to this saga. However, readers are still speculating whether Mikey can undo the chain of events so far so that the original timeline can be restored.

