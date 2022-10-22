Tokyo Revengers: Why bringing dead characters back via a total reset is not possible, explained

For many months, the Tokyo Revengers fandom has wondered if Ken Wakui was planning on reviving the characters that have died. Fans expected Takemichi to use his time-leaping abilities to prevent his friends from dying. Sadly, as the series approaches its end, it seems like Wakui has decided not to follow that route.

The manga makes it harder for a timeline reset to occur. Not only is it impossible for the powers given to Takemichi to accomplish this, but it would also go against everything that has transpired in the last couple of chapters. At this point, it is almost certain that the characters that have died in Tokyo Revengers will stay that way. Keep reading this article to learn more on this topic.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

Draken, Baji, and other deceased characters will probably stay that way after Tokyo Revengers is over

Time-leaping that far back is impossible (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

As of late, Ken Wakui has explicitly focused on the origins of the time-traveling powers Shinichiro and Takemichi used to change the past. The manga creator did his best to explain everything about the powerset so fans would not be confused. We now have confirmation of how Shinichiro and Takemichi acquired the ability, as well as precisely how it works.

The fandom is aware that the time-leaping powers must be given voluntarily, although the transfer method can vary. While the old man tricked Shinichiro into killing him, the black-haired young man gave Takemichi the powers by simply shocking his hand. As long as the user wants to give away the powers, they can do so as they please.

Shinichiro jumping off a bridge (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

However, to understand why a timeline reset is impossible, we need to discuss how the powers activate. Once the power has been granted, the new user needs to either die or find a trigger to activate the power. In the original timeline, Shinichiro traveled back in time twice. The first one involved him dying by jumping off a bridge. The second time occurred after he shook Sanzu’s hand.

In both cases, the oldest Sano brother needed to do something that would activate the ability. There is no way for a time-leaper to go back in time on their own. If there is no trigger, the user of the powers will not be able to access them. That is why Takemichi could not go back in time to save Mikey after Naoto stopped wishing for him to go back.

A trigger would be needed to travel back (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

While the possibility of a trigger that would help Takemichi travel back to the beginning of everything cannot be discarded, it is implausible. No one in the series wants to send Takemichi back and risk everything they have gained. Any mistake could make the canon timeline of the series worse for every member of the cast.

Not even Chifuyu would risk sending Takemichi back to save Baji, as he knows about the consequences of time travel. It is almost impossible for Takemichi to find someone desperate enough to allow him to travel back to save his late friends.

Mikey’s Dark Impulses

Mikey's Dark Impulses manifesting (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

Takemichi’s mission in this latest arc of Tokyo Revengers is to save Mikey from himself. The hero is one of the few people in the series who is aware of the Dark Impulses that control Manjiro. Because of this knowledge, Takemichi took it into his hands to prevent the horrible future in which Mikey was controlled by his violent desires.

The protagonist’s journey has been long and filled with grief, loss, pain, and suffering. However, he kept going, as saving Manjiro was more important to him than his own well-being. After Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, Mikey is about to get rid of the Dark Impulses that have tortured him for more than a decade.

Takemichi has sacrificed a lot to save Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

Takemichi is aware of how these impulses came into existence, as well as how he could prevent them. Sadly, there is no way for him to travel into that moment in time. In fact, no one with a strong desire like Takemichi's can go back in time and prevent Shinichiro’s initial journey. Even if he could travel back to that moment, it is unlikely that he would want to.

Takemichi is aware of everything that has been sacrificed to save Mikey. Draken died to prevent the Rokuhara Tandai from killing him. South was killed because he was not strong enough to stop Mikey. Even Senju had to sacrifice her dream to give Takemichi a chance to save Manjiro. The delinquent hero would not allow all of their sacrifices to go in vain by risking the canon timeline.

There is no guarantee that resetting the timeline will prevent all the deaths that occurred in Tokyo Revengers. Yet, there is a chance that doing so could cause even more deaths. This had already happened in the franchise when Takemichi saved Senju. Protecting the girl caused Draken's death. The young delinquent would not want to risk this occurring again.

Narrative reasons

Tokyo Revengers will end soon (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

In this last arc of the Tokyo Revengers manga, Ken Wakui decided to focus on Takemichi’s journey to save Mikey narratively. The boy has sacrificed everything to save his friend from the Dark Impulses that torment him. The confrontation between Toman and the Kanto Maji gang began with the intention of saving Mikey from his tragic fate.

From a narrative standpoint, a total reset of the timeline would diminish all the events in the current arc. Draken’s sacrifice, Izana’s moving death, and Kakucho’s bravery would have happened for absolutely no reason. It is unlikely that the manga creator will want to cheapen all the moving moments he has created for his manga by erasing them from existence.

Final thoughts

Draken will not return to the Tokyo Revengers manga (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

When the Tokyo Revengers manga began, fans did not expect the series to have so many deaths and tragic events. Fans quickly grew attached to the charismatic and charming characters that Ken Wakui created for his story. Seeing them die was heartbreaking for many.

As much as fans would like for them to be a part of the happy ending that is coming, it will sadly never happen. The story has not given any indication of a total reset occurring. The fandom will just have to accept that certain characters are gone and will not be coming back.

