Tokyo Revengers Manga to end in November, the release date of the final chapter confirmed

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 has confirmed that the manga will end on November 16, 2022. The final chapter of the manga, chapter 278, will be published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 51.

This was announced in Weekly Shounen Magazine issue 47, which was published on Wednesday, October 19. The issue specifies that there will be no creative or publication break for the magazine in these upcoming four weeks.

Mangaka Ken Wakui will publish the final Tokyo Revengers chapter on November 16

shady mi🔑 facts @manjitakes #tr274



THIS PICTURE OF MIKEY AND TAKEMICHI GOES SO HARD? THIS PICTURE OF MIKEY AND TAKEMICHI GOES SO HARD? #tr274 THIS PICTURE OF MIKEY AND TAKEMICHI GOES SO HARD? https://t.co/iP4FfW1NFL

It was announced in Weekly Shounen Magazine issue 47/2022 that mangaka Wakui plans to end his series in five more chapters, including Tokyo Revengers chapter 274. It will be a straight run. The manga is currently in the final arc, and the final showdown between protagonist Takemichi and deuteragonist Mikey also started in this chapter.

Tokyo Revengers has sold over 65 million copies via its 29 tankoubon volumes that are out so far. The 30th volume, collecting chapters 261-269 features Shinichiro Sano on its cover and is slated to hit the shelves on November 17, a day after the series ends. An additional volume containing chapters 270- 278 will be the series’ last and is speculated to feature Mikey and Takemichi on its cover.

Release time and where to read

Previous volume covers (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 will be published in Japan at 12 am, Wednesday, November 16. International readers will be able to access the chapter at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, Tuesday, November 15

Central Daylight Time: 10 am, Tuesday, November 15

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, Tuesday, November 15

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Philippine Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00.30 am, Wednesday, November 16

The chapter will be published in the Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 51/2022. The chapter can be read on ComiXology, INKR, Inky Pen, Mangamo, and other platforms associated with Kodansha, in exchange for a fee.

The current state of the manga

Color page in chapter 274 (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha)

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, Shinichiro’s history is finally led bare as Mikey and Wakasa’s flashback comes to an end. Mikey reveals what the Dark Impulse truly is, and why it affected those close to Shinichiro. Mikey had always been afraid of harming others and thus distanced himself.

After learning the truth, Takemichi refused to let his friend bear the burden and reminded him that the Second Generation of Toman existed only to save Manjiro Sano. Trusting Takemichi, Mikey let the Dark Impulse envelop him again as they both prepared for a final showdown.

Tokyo Revengers Community @TomanCommunity [Manga] Results are in for the latest Tokyo Revengers popularity poll! The top 3 are:



1.) Manjiro Sano ~ 10,288 votes

2.) Chifuyu Matsuno ~ 6,081 votes

3.) Keisuke Baji ~ 5,480 votes



#TokyoRevengers

#東卍 #東リベ



(Credit to [Manga] Results are in for the latest Tokyo Revengers popularity poll! The top 3 are:1.) Manjiro Sano ~ 10,288 votes2.) Chifuyu Matsuno ~ 6,081 votes3.) Keisuke Baji ~ 5,480 votes(Credit to @s4kxm for the images) 📊 [Manga] Results are in for the latest Tokyo Revengers popularity poll! The top 3 are:1.) Manjiro Sano ~ 10,288 votes2.) Chifuyu Matsuno ~ 6,081 votes3.) Keisuke Baji ~ 5,480 votes#TokyoRevengers #東卍 #東リベ(Credit to @s4kxm for the images) https://t.co/3QgmCvZI2n

Apart from the announcement of the manga ending, Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 also contained the results of the latest popularity poll and a special color page depicting the cast of the series. Mikey won the poll, followed by Chifuyu and Baji in second and third places, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes