Tokyo Revengers chapter 276: Takemichi’s final Time Travel takes him back to the start for a complete reset, Baji and Emma reappear

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 Answered the question of who amongst Takemichi and Mikey will travel back in time and it is not the one that readers expected. Not only did mangaka Wakui introduce another side of time-leaping mere two chapters before his series is set to end, but he also hinted at a total reset.

Additionally, Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 also contained a color poster for the upcoming season 2 of the anime along with a cast list. With the mange set to end on November 16, 2022, season 2’s release in January 2023 comes as a relief to the fans. Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 is titled Get Over.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from up to Tokyo Revengers chapter 276.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 shows both Takemichi and Mikey going back in time to 1998

The final time-leap triggered (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 began with Mikey lamenting that he stayed away from his friends just to avoid a tragedy like this. He begged Takemichi to wake up, stating that there would be no meaning to what they’d done without him. As Mikey cried, his tears fell on the back of Takemichi’s hand that he was still holding, and this triggered a time-leap.

Baji appears in the past (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Takemichi woke up in 1998 and was shocked to find himself in first grade. While he believed that he was having a flashback before his death, he still rushed to the Sano house to see Mikey. there he ran into a younger Baji, who immediately punched Takemichi for loitering in front of the Sano residence. Baji was scolded by a younger Emma, and later by Shinichiro. Soon, Haruchiyo joined them as well, free of scars and asking after Mikey.

Takemichi meets Mikey in 1998 (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

At this point, Takemichi understood that he had time-leaped. However, before he could dwell on it, a younger Mikey came out of the house and asked him to introduce himself. As Takemichi teared up thinking that this Mikey no longer knows him, the boy appeared shocked and addressed him as “Takemitchy.”

Speculations

Takemichi wakes up in 1998 (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Three key issues concern the regular readers in Tokyo Revengers chapter 276. First, Takemichi has time leaped 10 years into the past, while he was already in the past, thus making him 20 years removed from his original time. Wakui has been inconsistent about the specifics of time travel throughout the manga and there has been no prior occurrence of such an event within the scope of the series. Mikey’s tears likely acted as the trigger to bring both Mikey and Takemichi into the past.

Mikey remembers Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

This leads to the second concern regarding Tokyo Revengers chapter 276. It has been hinted since chapter 207 that Mikey is somehow aware of the timeline shifts and how Takemichi moves across them. This awareness is beyond simple knowledge of his brother’s time-travel history. In this chapter, Mikey recognized Takemichi in 1998. This event can’t be chalked up to him being Takemichi’s Trigger, since only the oldest versions of the Triggers remember every timeline.

Haruchiyo, Baji, Shinichiro, and Emma are all alive (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Thus, the final issue of Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 is the possibility of a complete reset or negation of events. If Takemichi succeeds in convincing Mikey to alter his actions and change the key tragic events in his life, the butterfly effect will erase the entire story of the main series. not only can he prevent the deaths of Shinichiro, Baji, Draken, Emma, and Kisaki, but he may change the course of their lives as well.

Final thoughts

Hanma as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

The most glaring loose end that remains to be explained after Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 is the matter of Shuuji Hanma. His role in the whole series, as well as his origin and involvement with Kisaki, remains a mystery. It has been speculated that he might have been the old man whom Shinichiro killed to attain the time-leaping powers, but Wakui has given no hint of this theory coming true so far.

hana💌 lvs mikey @manjitakes It’s 1998 which means takemichi can prevent not only Mikey’s accident but akane can survive the house fire, izana and kisaki won’t villains, taiju won’t hurt his siblings. idk about y’all but I’ll accept a Mickey Mouse ending over pointless tragedy atp It’s 1998 which means takemichi can prevent not only Mikey’s accident but akane can survive the house fire, izana and kisaki won’t villains, taiju won’t hurt his siblings. idk about y’all but I’ll accept a Mickey Mouse ending over pointless tragedy atp 💀 https://t.co/3WC7VI0TdD

Many readers have pointed out that a happy ending as a result of a complete reset will be pointless and somewhat disappointing. Others believe that a happy ending is preferable to an unnecessary and abject tragedy. Either way, Wakui only has two chapters left to shape his ending to fit the narrative that has enchanted so many readers and brought delinquents back in vogue.

