Tokyo Revengers fans enraged over Draken and Chifuyu's erasure in chapter 277

After the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 277, fans were left enraged with the ending mangaka Ken Wakui orchestrated for the manga series. The penultimate chapter saw both Takemichi and Mikey going back in time together as they could rescue everyone they had lost along the way.

While this sounds like good news for all Tokyo Revengers fans, the ending changed several relationships between the characters, which the fans loved and cherished. Two examples of this are the friendships between Mikey and Draken and Takemichi and Chifuyu. Thus, fans were infuriated by Ken Wakui over Draken and Chifuyu's erasure.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Fans are mocking Tokyo Revengers for reviving Draken

cla⋆ @tobifuyu i won’t stand for this naoto chifuyu and DRAKEN disrespect people DIED takemichi !i won’t stand for this naoto chifuyu and DRAKEN disrespect people DIED takemichi ! 😭 i won’t stand for this naoto chifuyu and DRAKEN disrespect https://t.co/DnSNJpxnMv

Tokyo Revengers fans were infuriated with Ken Wakui's handling of Tokyo Revengers ending as chapter 277 saw Takemichi and Mikey rescuing everyone. While it was a good thing, fans hated Takemichi, claiming he had come all this way by himself.

em ☆ @MAERIRl tokyo revengers 277

takemichi: i’ve always fought this battle on my own…



chifuyu naoto hina draken mizo mid crew: tokyo revengers 277takemichi: i’ve always fought this battle on my own…chifuyu naoto hina draken mizo mid crew: https://t.co/To4AL2An0I

jikkyuu @ 🐉🏍️🐉 love mail @D0RAMAI "only i can save mikey", "i've been fighting all this time alone"... how can you say that with a straight face? how can you forget naoto, chifuyu, draken, mikey, everyone who knew and helped you along the way?? "only i can save mikey", "i've been fighting all this time alone"... how can you say that with a straight face? how can you forget naoto, chifuyu, draken, mikey, everyone who knew and helped you along the way??

Fans can't ignore how Takemichi chose to ignore the efforts made by all those who helped him along the way, like Naoto, Draken, and especially Chifuyu, who took a bullet to his head to help Takemichi rescue everyone.

UwUsaurus_Wex @UwusaurusWex

He got beaten several times, listened to him cry about Mikey dying in his arms without once mentioning Baji when Baji also died in his arms. You sure you were all alone Mitchy (not to mention naoto (also got shot for him) and everyone else)🤔🤔🤔 @avivantae T w i c e 🙃He got beaten several times, listened to him cry about Mikey dying in his arms without once mentioning Baji when Baji also died in his arms. You sure you were all alone Mitchy (not to mention naoto (also got shot for him) and everyone else)🤔🤔🤔 @avivantae T w i c e 🙃He got beaten several times, listened to him cry about Mikey dying in his arms without once mentioning Baji when Baji also died in his arms. You sure you were all alone Mitchy (not to mention naoto (also got shot for him) and everyone else)🤔🤔🤔

Chifuyu and Naoto had helped Takemichi from the start because of which fans weren't able to hold back their thoughts when they saw how the manga slandered all their efforts at the very end.

cla⋆ @tobifuyu takemichi: i’ve always fought this battle on my own

naoto and chifuyu who broke their backs for him: takemichi: i’ve always fought this battle on my ownnaoto and chifuyu who broke their backs for him: https://t.co/5esMITnC5h

Kuroro @kurvro



You forgot Chifuyu? Your partner?



Takemichi lied.

It's a lack of respect.



#TokyoRevengers277 #tr277

#TokyoRevengers278 #tr278 Takemichi : "i've been fighting alone my whole life "You forgot Chifuyu? Your partner?Takemichi lied.It's a lack of respect. Takemichi : "i've been fighting alone my whole life "You forgot Chifuyu? Your partner?Takemichi lied.It's a lack of respect.#TokyoRevengers277 #tr277 #TokyoRevengers278 #tr278 https://t.co/r4Ze4LiP9c

Fans recollected several moments in which Chifuyu had Takemichi's back during tough times to the point where he gave away his life while helping Takemichi. With their relationship wholly thrown out the window, fans shared appreciation posts about their friendship.

ًaki ✘ @denjirocult takemitchy and chifuyu friendship appreciation thread cause we are not getting it again takemitchy and chifuyu friendship appreciation thread cause we are not getting it again 😔💔 https://t.co/KYWcnuG1P4

With the final panel of the chapter showing a church, fans believe that the ending is set to feature Takemichi and Hinata's wedding. Fans want Chifuyu to be Takemichi's best man, given how he has always been there for him. However, given the events in chapter 277, it hardly seems plausible.

hana💌 lvs mikey @manjitakes chifuyu is still the only person who could ever be takemichi’s best man at his wedding like this is the one thing wakui can’t take from them chifuyu is still the only person who could ever be takemichi’s best man at his wedding like this is the one thing wakui can’t take from them https://t.co/8Vrg9e6Mgh

While what Takemichi said hurt Chifuyu fans gravely, the ending didn't do justice to Draken either. He was Mikey's best friend. However, in the new timeline, Takemichi has seemingly taken his place as Mikey's closest friend, even becoming the Acting President of Tokyo Manji Gang, only for the gang to be disbanded.

rain @kokoswallet when we said we wanted a draken revival we didn’t mean let takemichi take his place in mikey’s life lmfao you’ve reduced his character to nothing! it’s as if the very first arc never mattered (when michi discovered DRAKEN was the one who kept mikey in check) when we said we wanted a draken revival we didn’t mean let takemichi take his place in mikey’s life lmfao you’ve reduced his character to nothing! it’s as if the very first arc never mattered (when michi discovered DRAKEN was the one who kept mikey in check)

Fans found the new character dynamics unpleasant compared to the first arc, where Takemichi discovered how Draken was the one who kept Mikey's emotions in check. Now, all of that has gone down the drain since Takemichi replaced him in his role.

Erumi🐉🔑 @erumi_n I'm just extremely tired of Draken's erasure that has been happening consistently in that last arc. Wkui doesn't care about Draken, or should I say, likely regret giving a perfect bff to Mikey so he went lenght to get rid of him in every way to make room for Sanzu and Michi. I'm just extremely tired of Draken's erasure that has been happening consistently in that last arc. Wkui doesn't care about Draken, or should I say, likely regret giving a perfect bff to Mikey so he went lenght to get rid of him in every way to make room for Sanzu and Michi.

According to fans, Ken Wakui must have erased Mikey's relationship with Draken to make Sanzu and Takemichi much more relevant in Mikey's life.

Fans even mocked the manga for reviving Draken, given how Ken Wakui treated him in chapter 277.

lou 🥀 @itadorikage It’s sucks that it’s ending here when there are so many dynamics that could’ve been explored. I would’ve liked to know how Mikey and Draken’s relationship is now, same with Takemichi and Chifuyu’s relationship. #TR277 It’s sucks that it’s ending here when there are so many dynamics that could’ve been explored. I would’ve liked to know how Mikey and Draken’s relationship is now, same with Takemichi and Chifuyu’s relationship. #TR277 https://t.co/CK2PXdY1qk

ryn @chosomanjiro i like to think that mikey and takemichi went to find draken as fast they could and draken just had to deal w two persistent mfs really wanting to be his friend i like to think that mikey and takemichi went to find draken as fast they could and draken just had to deal w two persistent mfs really wanting to be his friend

One fan even pointed out how the manga could have shown the new dynamic between the old best friends. However, this portrayal was skipped.

☸ Darumanji 東京卍 @dharma_caelum @kurvro Yes, it hurt a little but I think he means that he finally has a partner who will fully understand him because he is also a time leaper. Let's remember that Chifuyu came to judge Take's decisions when Draken died because he didn't understand his reasons. @kurvro Yes, it hurt a little but I think he means that he finally has a partner who will fully understand him because he is also a time leaper. Let's remember that Chifuyu came to judge Take's decisions when Draken died because he didn't understand his reasons.

Some Tokyo Revengers fans defended Ken Wakui's choice of words for Takemichi. According to them, what Takemichi must have said about his loneliness stemmed from being the only time leaper who remembered past events. Since Mikey has also become a time leaper, he finally had someone who knows what had happened in the past to help him rescue everyone.

Khushi Salian @khushi_salian @kurvro Now he has someone who just like him remembers everything. I don't think he's disrespecting anyone. One of his character trait is relying on his friends and pushing forward. And he knows more than anyone what chifuyu has done for him. @kurvro Now he has someone who just like him remembers everything. I don't think he's disrespecting anyone. One of his character trait is relying on his friends and pushing forward. And he knows more than anyone what chifuyu has done for him.

That being said, a fraction of fans believe that Takemichi would never disrespect anyone who has helped him. With so much commotion around the manga's end, only the final chapter could help set the record straight. For that, fans will have to wait till its release next week.

