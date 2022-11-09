Tokyo Revengers fans enraged over Draken and Chifuyu's erasure in chapter 277

After the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 277, fans were left enraged with the ending mangaka Ken Wakui orchestrated for the manga series. The penultimate chapter saw both Takemichi and Mikey going back in time together as they could rescue everyone they had lost along the way.
While this sounds like good news for all Tokyo Revengers fans, the ending changed several relationships between the characters, which the fans loved and cherished. Two examples of this are the friendships between Mikey and Draken and Takemichi and Chifuyu. Thus, fans were infuriated by Ken Wakui over Draken and Chifuyu's erasure.
Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.
Fans are mocking Tokyo Revengers for reviving Draken
Tokyo Revengers fans were infuriated with Ken Wakui's handling of Tokyo Revengers ending as chapter 277 saw Takemichi and Mikey rescuing everyone. While it was a good thing, fans hated Takemichi, claiming he had come all this way by himself.
Fans can't ignore how Takemichi chose to ignore the efforts made by all those who helped him along the way, like Naoto, Draken, and especially Chifuyu, who took a bullet to his head to help Takemichi rescue everyone.
Chifuyu and Naoto had helped Takemichi from the start because of which fans weren't able to hold back their thoughts when they saw how the manga slandered all their efforts at the very end.
Fans recollected several moments in which Chifuyu had Takemichi's back during tough times to the point where he gave away his life while helping Takemichi. With their relationship wholly thrown out the window, fans shared appreciation posts about their friendship.
With the final panel of the chapter showing a church, fans believe that the ending is set to feature Takemichi and Hinata's wedding. Fans want Chifuyu to be Takemichi's best man, given how he has always been there for him. However, given the events in chapter 277, it hardly seems plausible.
While what Takemichi said hurt Chifuyu fans gravely, the ending didn't do justice to Draken either. He was Mikey's best friend. However, in the new timeline, Takemichi has seemingly taken his place as Mikey's closest friend, even becoming the Acting President of Tokyo Manji Gang, only for the gang to be disbanded.
Fans found the new character dynamics unpleasant compared to the first arc, where Takemichi discovered how Draken was the one who kept Mikey's emotions in check. Now, all of that has gone down the drain since Takemichi replaced him in his role.
According to fans, Ken Wakui must have erased Mikey's relationship with Draken to make Sanzu and Takemichi much more relevant in Mikey's life.
Fans even mocked the manga for reviving Draken, given how Ken Wakui treated him in chapter 277.
One fan even pointed out how the manga could have shown the new dynamic between the old best friends. However, this portrayal was skipped.
Some Tokyo Revengers fans defended Ken Wakui's choice of words for Takemichi. According to them, what Takemichi must have said about his loneliness stemmed from being the only time leaper who remembered past events. Since Mikey has also become a time leaper, he finally had someone who knows what had happened in the past to help him rescue everyone.
That being said, a fraction of fans believe that Takemichi would never disrespect anyone who has helped him. With so much commotion around the manga's end, only the final chapter could help set the record straight. For that, fans will have to wait till its release next week.