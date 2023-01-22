10 Anime friendships as strong as Chifuyu and Takemichi's from Tokyo Revengers

With Tokyo Revengers season 2 in full swing, fans finally got to witness Takemichi revealing his time-traveling secret to Chifuyu. So, without doubting his partner, Chifuyu accepted Takemichi's story as he made up his mind to help the crybaby hero save Hinata and Toman from the unfortunate future.

That being said, Chifuyu is an amazing friend to Takemichi, as previously, he not only tried to help Takemichi save Baji and Toman but also gave away his life to protect him from Kisaki Tetta. Friendships like these are hard to come by and here we look into some of the most precious friendships in anime.

Asta and Yuno and 9 other anime friendships as strong as Tokyo Revengers's Chifuyu and Takemichi

1) Gon Freecss and Killua Zoldyck

Gon and Killua as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Gon and Killua are easily one of the most iconic friend duos in anime as both of them took their journey together. While Gon wanted to find his father, Killua joined Gon in his expedition as he wanted to be around his best friend, and thus, he decided to help him out with his hunt.

As for their level of friendship, both Gon and Killua, similar to Tokyo Revengers's Takemichi and Chifuyu, have shown their determination to keep their friends safe on numerous occasions as they fought several battles together.

2) Meliodas and Ban

Meliodas and Ban as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas and Ban are both part of the Seven Deadly Sins and have been friends for centuries. While Meliodas is the son of the demon king, Ban is an immortal human being.

While ideally, the two should be at odds against each other, they share one of the strongest bonds in the series and often end up fighting so as to greet each other.

3) Hinata Shoyo and Kageyama Tobio

Hinata and Kageyama as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Hinata Shoyo and Kageyama Tobio are one of the fiercest rivals in sports anime, as both of them aim to play at the world stage. At the beginning of high school, both were too dependent on each other to showcase their strength.

However, later on, both of them picked each other up from their lows and grew together as human beings and volleyball players.

4) Asta and Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno and Asta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta and Yuno have been together since the day they were found together on the doorstep of the church in Hage village. Ever since, they have been together like a family.

In time, Asta and Yuno discovered that both of them wanted to become the Wizard King, and thus, a rivalry began. However, both of them respected each other and fought together when in times of need, similar to the friendship seen in Tokyo Revengers.

5) Naruto Uzunaki and Sasuke Uchiha

Naruto and Sasuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike Tokyo Revengers where Takemichi and Chifuyu's friendship has been strong since the onset, Naruto and Sasuke have gone through quite a lot of lows to reach a point of understanding.

Now, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto and Sasuke understand each other and are willing to risk their lives for each other and the Hidden Leaf Village, when either of the two is threatened.

6) Ash and Pikachu

Ash and Pikachu as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Similar to how Tokyo Revengers' Chifuyu was willing to sacrifice himself for Takemichi, we have seen several moments where Ash Ketchum jumped in to save his friend Pikachu from getting hurt.

While it is only natural for a Pokemon to get hurt in battle, given that the whole premise of the anime sees the Pokemon masters fight each other with their Pokemons but when it comes to Ash and Pikachu's bond, it is quite different.

7) Emma, Norman, and Ray

Norman, Ray, and Emma as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Emma, Norman, and Ray from The Promised Neverland are no different from Takemichi and Chifuyu from Tokyo Revengers as both set of friends are working amongst themselves to avoid a dangerous fate.

After Emma and Norman found out about the devils who feed on human brains, they teamed up with Ray to escape their mortal fate and were willing to go to extreme lengths for each other.

8) Kagami Taiga and Kuroko Tetsuya

Kagami and Kuroko as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Kagami and Kuroko are one of the best pairs in sports anime as both complement each other. While Kagami takes the spotlight, Kuroko works as his shadow and assists him in every possible way.

Initially, Kuroko wanted to defeat all his previous teammates in the Generation of Miracles. Kagami joined Kuroko to make his dream a reality as both of them worked together to achieve their unified dream, similar to Takemichi and Chifuyu in Tokyo Revengers.

9) Goten and Trunks

Goten and Trunks as seen in the movie (Image via Toei Animation)

While many might argue that Goku and Vegeta are the strongest duos in the Dragon Ball franchise, one can see without a doubt that their sons, Goten and Trunks are the ones who share the strongest friendships.

While, unlike Tokyo Revengers' Takemichi and Chifuyu, they do not have a single set goal, neither of them is always ready to give their all when the other one has an idea to play out.

10) Yoichi Isagi and Meguru Bachira

Isagi and Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

While the friendship between Isagi and Bachira might be something new for anime fans, it has quickly become one of the most precious pairs in anime. While both Isagi and Bachira are Blue Lock candidates, aiming to reach the top, they do not back down from having each other's backs.

While fans may feel like only Bachira is attached to Isagi, Isagi too values Bachira, given how hard he tries to win him back during the second stage.

These were our picks of some of the anime friendships as strong as Chifuyu and Takemichi's from Tokyo Revengers. Do let us know about yours in the comments down below.

