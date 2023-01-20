Pokemon Journeys: Misty beats Ash Ketchum in the wildest of ways

Since the end of Ash's journey aiming to become a Pokemon Champion, the anime has been releasing a few additional stories to conclude Ash's adventure as a whole. This included The Distant Blue Sky and Aim to Be a Pokémon Master. As for the latter, it has already released its second episode, featuring an upset defeat.

The second episode of Aim to Be a Pokémon Master featured a match between Ash and Misty, as both wanted to catch Udeppou. Given that both Pokemon trainers are always up for a challenge, they decided to establish a match, the winner of which will become Udeppou's master.

While Ash had recently become a Pokemon Master, it seems like that wasn't enough, as the anime saw him get defeated.

Pokemon Journeys: Fans react to Ash's upset defeat against Misty

With the release of Pocket Monsters: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master episode 2, titled Satoshi vs Kasumi! Seaside One-on-One!!, fans were finally able to witness the seaside match between Ash and Misty, in which Misty came out as the victor.

While Misty's win was a shock to all Pokemon fans, it did make sense to them as Ash no longer needed to go all-out against his opponents, given that he had proven his worth on the world stage.

The aim of the match was to decide who could catch Udeppou or Clauncher. Given that catching Clauncher wasn't really a necessity for Ash, fans believe that he let Misty win the match. This is evident from Ash using Corphish instead of Pikachu in the match-up against Politoad, considering that Pikachu could have easily beaten Politoad in an instant.

Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 @AnipokeHub I’d be crying too if I was Corphish… He just bought himself a one-way ticket back to the lab… #anipoke I’d be crying too if I was Corphish… He just bought himself a one-way ticket back to the lab… #anipoke https://t.co/fHrOLY3tWD

TheStoryteller  @TheSoulMinded

after all thaT energy, it's deffo back to lab duties. @AnipokeHub man didn't even evolve.after all thaT energy, it's deffo back to lab duties. @AnipokeHub man didn't even evolve.after all thaT energy, it's deffo back to lab duties.

While sending out Corphish might have been Ash's way of going easy on Misty, this was also an opportunity for Corphish to shine, as he wanted to show his worth to Ash. However, after Corphish's defeat against Politoad, fans joked that Ash may send the Pokemon back to the lab, never to return to the battlefield again.

Fans were also disappointed by Corphish's display, as he failed to evolve into Crawdaunt even after emitting so much energy during the match.

PokePlanet @pokeplanet_002 @ThePokeRaf World champion's first lost after becoming world champion @ThePokeRaf World champion's first lost after becoming world champion

While it was quite evident to fans that this was a friendly match, a small group of fans considered it an official way to declare that Misty was stronger than Ash.

This is when fans were led to argue over the topic of how Ash did not even use his strongest line-up of Pokemons against Misty. They were adamant that if Ash had used his Journeys line-up, he would have easily won the match.

Marvel @SpiderMancool45 @Tejanoligre @ThePokeRaf True, but did Ash's corphish have to lose when it was Ash's last series? It did teach us that just because he is a world champion doesn't mean he can with any pokemon. Misty would never have beaten any of Ash's Journeys team @Tejanoligre @ThePokeRaf True, but did Ash's corphish have to lose when it was Ash's last series? It did teach us that just because he is a world champion doesn't mean he can with any pokemon. Misty would never have beaten any of Ash's Journeys team

Fans even took this as a fact-check that becoming a World Champion didn't automatically mean that Ash was bound to win all his matches, as it was quite evident that the line-up, strategies, and practice were all part of a hard-earned victory against the World Champion.

Daniel O'Hare @DanielO04532942 @AnipokeHub Pikachu was a great referee. You don’t see many Pokémon being referees nowadays. @AnipokeHub Pikachu was a great referee. You don’t see many Pokémon being referees nowadays.

There was also some praise for Pikachu in the episode, as his moments were loved by fans. He was an amazing referee in the match, as he kept a check on the participants and gave out the correct results.

Now, with Ash's adventure set to come to an end, the next episode of Pocket Monsters: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is set to primarily feature Brock and Cilan as they encounter the Forest Witch.

