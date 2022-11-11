Pokémon Journeys Episode 132 breaks the internet as Ash finally becomes the new World Champion

Ash Ketchum has finally beaten Leon to become the World Champion in Pokémon Journeys episode 132. Moreover, with this, he has achieved his dream of becoming the strongest Pokémon trainer in the world. The finale saw Pikachu breaking past his limits and defeating Leon's Charizard in the most breathtaking battle in the anime.

Pokémon anime first began airing in April 1997, with Ash Ketchum, a 10-year-old boy from Pallet Town, who dreamed of becoming the strongest Pokémon trainer. Now, after 25 years, he has finally achieved his dream after beating the reigning Pokémon Champion, Leon, alongside his partner since day one, Pikachu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Pokémon Journeys anime.

Fans congratulate Ash for finally becoming the Champion in Pokémon Journeys Episode 132

Pokémon fans worldwide couldn't help but congratulate Ash Ketchum for finally becoming the Pokémon World Champion, a dream which took over 25 years to come to fruition. One fan even made a collage of all his attempts at becoming a Champion as all his perseverance finally helped him through his dream to become the Champion.

Other fans joked about how his journey started 25 years ago, yet he is still a 10-year-old in the anime. Moreover, several fans loved the scene in which the protagonist's Pokémons were shown through Pikachu's vision. No Pokémon fan can deny how emotionally energizing it was to see Ash and all of his friends encouraging Pikachu to give his all against Leon's Charizard in the final.

Meanwhile, other fans were much happier to see Ash's old friends make their appearance, including Misty, May, Brock, and Serena, among many others.

That being said, Ash's journey to becoming the World Champion has finally come to a halt since the future of the anime series is still in question after he fulfilled his 25-year-long dream.

How did Pikachu defeat Charizard in Pokémon Journeys episode 132?

Gigantamax Pikachu in Pokémon Journeys Episode 132 (Image via OLM)

Pokémon Journeys episode 132, titled The Finals - IV, saw Eternatus flying above the stadium as his presence maxed out the energy within Ash and Leon's Dynamax Bands, allowing both of them to activate the Gigantamax forms of Pikachu and Cinderace. As the two sent out their strongest attacks, the airborne Cinderace was knocked out after Pikachu's attack struck him down to the ground.

When Leon was finally forced to bring out Charizard for the final showdown against Pikachu, the battle instantly turned exciting as Pikachu was able to keep up against Charizard. However, their quick exchange of hits finally led Pikachu to get knocked out for a second when he saw a vision of all of Ash's Pokemons he had befriended in his journey, cheering him on. With the protagonist encouraging Pikachu in the end, it jumped back into battle with new vigor.

Ash becomes the Pokemon Champion in Pokémon Journeys Episode 132 (Image via OLM)

The fight saw Ash's Pikachu and Leon's Charizard clash with their strongest moves as the former Pokemon pushed his way to victory. Ash finally became the World Champion as Leon presented him with his trophy, while his loved ones at the stadium and back home cheered him on.

The end of the episode saw Ash receiving a call from Goh, who is on his mission to find Mew.

