Pokemon Journeys Episode 132: Release Date and Time, What to expect and more

Pokemon Journeys Episode 132 is set to be released on Friday, November 11, 2022. The episode will air at 06.55 pm JST on various local networks such as TV TOKYO, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and others. It will likely feature the conclusion of the final battle of the Masters 8 Tournament between Ash and Leon.

The previous episode set the stage for a final showdown as both Pokemon trainers overcame all odds to reach this stage, which is why fans can now expect an exciting battle to come from the two.

What you need to know about Pokemon Journeys Episode 132

Release Date and Time

Pokemon Journeys Episode 132 will be released on Friday, November 11, 2022. The episode will air at 6:55 pm for those residing in Japan. For viewers elsewhere around the world, the timings have been mentioned as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2.55 am

Central Daylight Time: 4.55 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 5.55 am

British Summer Time: 10.55 am

Central European Summer Time: 11.55 am

Indian Standard Time: 3.25 pm

Philippine Time: 5.55 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 7.25 pm

Where to watch

For people in Japan, the episode will be available for viewing on local television networks such as TV TOKYO, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and a number of others. For those residing outside of Japan, Crunchyroll is a great option as it has always been a regular provider of the show's episodes and will be doing the same again.

Alternatively, Pokemon Journeys Episode 132 will also be available on Netflix for viewers in the West. The show is available in both sub and dub formats on this platform. The only hitch with Netflix is that it does not simulcast. This means that the latest episodes are not released alongside their original Japanese counterparts but a bit later.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 132 preview

Legendary Pokemon Eternatus makes an appearance (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Journeys Episode 132 has been titled The Finals IV: Partner. It will most likely feature the second and final bit of the battle between Ash and Leon. The battle started off spectacularly as both opted to use their most powerful Pokemon. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the end of it.

Strangely enough, the reason for the Legendary Pokemon Eternatus' presence above the stadium is still shrouded in mystery. However, it can be guessed that Eternatus will probably influence the battle in some way or the other.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 131 recap

Rillaboom makes quick work of Dragonite (image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Journeys Episode 131 witnessed the continuation of the battle between Ash and Leon. Previously, Dragonite knocking out Leon's Dragapult put the latter at a numerical disadvantage. He had three Pokemon remaining compared to the four of Ash's. However, Leon's Rillaboom did quick work of Dragonite and leveled the numbers once more.

Ash's penultimate Pokemon, Uonoagon, managed to subdue Rillaboom, bringing it to two apiece. The battle continued as Ash lost another to Leon's Aceburn. Choosing to withdraw it later, the episode culminated with Pikachu facing Gigantamax Charizard. Additionally, the Legendary Pokemon Eternatus was spotted flying above the stadium, but the reasons remain unknown as of yet.

