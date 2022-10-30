Pokemon Journeys Episode List: Full list of all episodes so far

The Pokemon franchise's legendary position in the anime and manga industry remains indisputable today and continues to enthrall even the new generation of fans.

Pokemon Journeys, or Pocket Monsters as it is known in Japan, consists of 3 seasons so far, and they are the latest from the franchise. Beginning from episode 1081, Pokemon Journeys begins with the 23rd season of the overall series.

The three seasons of the Journeys are the titular Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, and Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.

Here is the complete Pokemon Journeys episode list, with episode numbers released so far.

List of all the episodes from the Pokemon Journeys series

Pokemon Journeys (November 17, 2019 - December 4, 2020)

1) Enter Pikachu!

2) Legend? Go! Friends? Go!

3) Ivysaur's Mysterious Tower

4) Settling the Scorbunny!

5) Mind-Boggling Gigantamax!

6) Working My Way Back to Mew!

7) Serving Up the Flute Cup!

8) The Sinnoh Iceberg Race!!

9) Finding a Legend!

10) A Test in Paradise!

11) Best Friend ... Worst Nightmare!

12) Flash of the Titans!

13) The Climb to Be the Very Best!

14) Raid Battle in the Ruins

15) A Snow Day for Searching!

16) A Chilling Curse!

17) Kicking It From Here Into Tomorrow!

18) Destination: Coronation!

19) A Talent for Imitation!

20) Dreams Are Made of These!

21) Caring for a Mystery!

22) Goodbye, Friend!

23) Panic in the Park!

24) A Little Rocket R&R!

25) A Festival Reunion!

26) Splash, Dash, and Smash for the Crown! & Slowking's Crowning!

27) Toughing It Out!

28) Sobbing Sobble!

29) There's a New Kid in Town!

30) Betrayed, Bothered, and Beleaguered!

31) The Cuteness Quotient!

32) Time After Time!

33) Trade, Borrow, and Steal!

34) Solitary and Menacing!

35) Gotta Catch a What?!

36) Making Battles in the Sand!

37) The New Old Gang of Mine!

38) Restore and Renew!

39) Octo-Gridlock at the Gym!

40) A Crackling Raid Battle

41) Pikachu Translation Check! & Up To Your Neck!

42) Sword and Shield, Slumbering Weald!

43) Sword and Shield: The Darkest Day!

44) Sword and Shield: From Here to Eternatus!

45) Sword and Shield...The Legends Awaken!

46) Getting More Than You Battled For!

47) Crowning the Chow Crusher!

48) A Close Call... Practically!

Pokemon Master Journeys (December 11, 2020 – December 10, 2021)

49) To Train, or Not to Train!

50) A Pinch of This, a Pinch of That!

51) Trials of a Budding Master!

52) How Are You Gonna Keep 'Em Off of the Farm?

53) Healing the Healer!

54) Sobble Spies a Stealthy Strategy!

55) The Tale of You and Glimwood Tangle!

56) Searching for Chivalry!

57) Memories of a Warming Kindness!

58) A Rollicking Roll... & Eyes on the Goal!

59) When a House is Not a Home!

60) Beyond Chivalry... Aiming to be a Leek Master!

61) Searching for Service with a Smile!

62) Not Too Close for Comfort!

63) On Land, In the Sea, and to the Future!

64) Absol Absolved!

65) Thrash of the Titans!

66) Under Color of Darkness!

67) Sleuths for Truth!

68) Advice to Goh!

69) Errand Endurance!

70) Take My Thief! Please!

71) Leaping Toward the Dream!

72) Everybody's Doing the Underground Shuffle!

73) Grabbing the Brass Ring!

74) Nightfall? Nightmares!

75) A Midsummer Night's Light!

76) All Out, All of the Time!

77) Excitement from the Ultra-Shocking Start!

78) Detective Drizzile!

79) Night and Day, You Are the Ones!

80) Trial on a Golden Scale!

81) Mad About Blue!

82) The Sweet Taste of Battle!

83) Star Night, Star Fright!

84) An Adventure of Mega Proportions!

85) Battle Three with Bea!

86) A Battle of Mega Versus Max!

87) Breaking the Ice!

88) Looking Out for Number Two!

89) The Gates of Warp!

90) Showdown at the Gates of Warp!

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys (December 17, 2021 – present)

91) The Spectral Express!

92) The Winding Path to Greatness!

93) It's All in the Name!

94) Suffering the Flings and Arrows!

95) The Good, The Bad, and The Lucky!

96) Lighting the Way Home!

97) An Evolution in Taste!

98) Out of Their Elements!

99) Battling Turned Up to Eleven!

100) Meeting Up with the Monarch!

101) A One-Stick Wonder!

102) Battling in the Freezing Raid!

103) Satoshi and Citron!

104) Hyper Class! Vs. Elite Four Dracaena!!

105) Eievui and Nymphia! Encounter and Reunion!!

106) A New Program! The Rocket Gang Undercover Kingdom Radio!!

107) Help Us, Big Bro Wanpachi!

108) Lucario and Gekkouga! The Wave Guidance of Fate!!

109) VS Kibana! Battle for Masters Eight!!

110) Battle Royale Betrayal!

111) Mohn and Lilie, Snowfield Reunion

112) A Triumphant Return! The Alola Champion!!

113) The Last Mission! Catch Regieleki and Regidrago!!

114) Training Battle of Flames! Satoshi VS Shinji!!

115) Opening! Masters Tournament!!

116) Champions' Pride! Wataru VS Carnet!!

117) VS Shirona! Iris' Road to Dragon Master

118) Satoshi Heads Into Battle! VS Daigo!!

119) Koharu and Eievui - The Miracle of Evolution

120) Koharu and Eievui, the Possibilities are Endless!

121) The Climax Begins! Satoshi's Masters Tournament Experience!!

122) The Semifinals I: Overwhelming Victory

123) The Semifinals II: Dazzle

124) The Semifinals III: Valor

125) The Semifinals IV: Impact

126) GO FOR DREAM! Go's Road to Mew!!

127) Go and Aceburn! The Place of Beginning!!

128) Climax! The Night Before the Decisive Battle! Satoshi VS Dande!!

129) The Finals I: "Torrent

130) The Finals II: "Toy Around

The Pokemon Journeys series continues the adventures of the beloved protagonist Ash Ketchum and introduces a new protagonist, Goh or Chloe, across the eight regions of the Pokemon universe.

The latest, episode 130, was released on October 28, 2022, and made quite the impression. Fans can't wait to see how the story will conclude.

The series is available to watch on streaming platforms like Netflix and Pokemon TV.

