Pokemon Journeys episode 130: Ash vs Leon is breaking the internet

By Rodrigo Sandoval Lahut
Modified Oct 29, 2022 04:54 AM IST
Lucario and Sirfetche
Lucario and Sirfetche'd were the stars of Pokemon Journeys episode 130 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

The battle between Ash and Leon continued in Pokemon Journeys episode 130. Both trainers are fighting with all their might in an attempt to prove why they deserve to be crowned champions. With the help of their loyal partners, both Leon and Ash are giving fans a fight like no other seen in the franchise.

Moments after Pokemon Journeys episode 130 was released, fans took to Twitter to talk about the thrilling episode. The site was flooded with fans showing their support for their favorite trainer, while others praised the Pokemon for their amazing performance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Pokemon Journeys episode 130.

Dragonite fans were ecstatic after Pokemon Journeys episode 130

Sirfetch&#039;d fighting Mr. Rime in Pokemon Journeys episode 130 (Image via OLM Incorporated)
Sirfetch'd fighting Mr. Rime in Pokemon Journeys episode 130 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

During Pokemon Journeys episode 130 Ash managed to defeat two of Leon’s Pokemon thanks to a combination of strategy and strength. Even though Gengar had been defeated in the previous episode, the hero persisted, using all of his Pokemon to take out Mr. Rime and Dragapult.

Sadly, Lucario lost during his battle against Dragapult, leaving the job to Dragonite.

Just finished watching JN130. What an episode. Now it makes sense why it’s titled ‘Toying’. Despite strategies shown from both Ash and Leon, Leon used his Pokémon to his advantage to mess up Ash’s approach and weaken ALL of his Pokémon 🤯 Looking forward to subs #Anipoke https://t.co/oLGIC2X85s
#anipoke Lucario https://t.co/AOT5aucXuA
My heart goes out to all the fellow Lucario fansToday was likely his last fight and none of us even knew it https://t.co/tShJF64U1C
El choque de rayo con conversión paraliza a Mega-Lucario. Dragapult aprovecha que Lucario no se puede mover para usar lanzallamas, derrotando así a Mega-Lucario.#anipoke https://t.co/qXCG9zB2E6

Fans decided to honor Ash’s Lucario by posting their favorite attacks and scenes from the battle. Twitter is filled with a plethora of screenshots of the best moments of Lucario’s fight. Additionally, people are also thanking him for his hard work.

While some were disappointed by the fact that the Pokemon did not manage to reach the end, they were still impressed with his skills.

Yes Cuz He is The GOAT #anipoke https://t.co/2OFYooDx46
The 'sword' fight of Mr. and Sir! ⚔️#anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon https://t.co/WquB2AkPJL
#アニポケ ハイライト🎬サトシが #ゲンガー と交代で出した #ネギガナイト✨『れんぞくぎり』をフィールドに向け、#バリコオル の『サイコフィールド』を壊しました‼シロナは「むしタイプのわざだからエスパータイプのわざを壊せたってこと？」と考察していましたね💡#ダンデVSサトシ決着 https://t.co/KjO7nHsIoz

Other fans decided to show their appreciation for Ash’s Sirfetch’d, who also made a valiant effort during the battle. These two have been some of our protagonist’s best teammates during the Masters Eight Tournament. The fandom is sad that Pokemon Journeys episode 130 marked the end of the journey for them.

Not Mega lucario or Gengar but she is literally the Journeys Ace of Ash 🔥Ash definitely got the best dragonite he could ever get !💯#Anipoke #Dragonite https://t.co/QF9DDew1YS
This time Dragonite and Lucario turn tableLucario is lost after Multiple winsDragonite Defeated Dragapault after three Jobbed #Anipoke #Pokemon https://t.co/3BAoHYniBS
Yes. My girl Dragonite finally her first on-screen win in over a year. She broke her losing streak and has redeemed herself. #Pokemon #Pokeani #Anipoke #PokeaniSpoilers #AnipokeSpoilers #PokemonJourneys https://t.co/VqlrSffdIu
I’m so glad I kept the faith in her well done Dragonite your awesome!!! 🥹💙 #anipoke https://t.co/CmKMm23gC9

However, a new ace seems to have surfaced from the ashes of her fallen comrades. After not having a win on screen for over a year, Ash’s Dragonite managed to defeat Leon’s terrifying Dragapult. Fans across the world celebrated her victory, as she was the only one who managed to defeat the imposing opponent.

Esta referencia fue ¡PRECIOSA! ❤#anipoke https://t.co/fYezCtYDC5
Finally😭, Kairyu's got a win and she won it with "Kai-ryuseigun"🌠 It was nice to see her get a win against Leon's Dragapult💯😎 #anipoke #アニポケ #ダンデVSサトシ決着 https://t.co/4hK9OvxulB
#Anipoke #Anipokespoilers #PokemonJourneys #Charizard #Dragonite #Pokemon Ash's charizard seeing dragonite beat dragapult his style be like: https://t.co/KN1EW1uxdd
Ash using an orange Pokemon (Dragonite) to slam another Pokemon to the ground...I miss you Charizard 😭😭 https://t.co/V5B7Jcdcuz

Dragonite’s move during the combat reminded fans of the amazing attack used by Charizard in previous seasons of the anime. The Dragon-type Pokemon took her opponent into her arms, to later dive directly against the arena’s floor. This created unimaginable amounts of hype amongst the community, who loved the tribute to Ash’s first scaly friend.

This frame made me laugh for 10 minutes 😅. Why do I love Dracovish so much man #anipoke https://t.co/Vl1lgers0q
Red Spikes Illuminated from FossilYour Opinion become Real#Anipoke #Pokemon twitter.com/PGV__2/status/… https://t.co/dPsCJnDVbF
Ash’s Dracovish ability Strong Jaw #anipoke #anipokespoilers #Pokemon https://t.co/NE8dOrnmLI
It's crazy how great Ash's Pokémon were in this episode. Everyone had a great showing. #anipoke https://t.co/oMS0YUOwBQ

Dragonite’s victory would not have been possible without the aid of Dracovish, who surprised fans during Pokemon Journeys episode 130.

As the battle heated up, Dracovish unleashed a new ability that fans had never seen before. From his chest, the Pokemon created a set of tendrils that caught Leon’s partner in them.

Fans wonder if this is a new ability that has not been explained yet.

Dawn cheering for Ash in the stadium for his biggest battle makes me so happy ...... 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/6fNI01cmtm
While Chloe was shocked by Ash's unusual ideas, Dawn said: "That's right, this is Ash's battles!" SHE IS SO PROUD OF HIM#anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon https://t.co/ufW8q4uRq0
It's a miracle. Only Dawn power can make Chloe turn into a cheerleader and that too to support Ash.. #Anipoke https://t.co/f2L6DGCZYS

While not many of Ash’s friends attended the finals of the tournament, fans are glad that at least Dawn had the chance to be there for her friend. The fan base loves how energetic the young coordinator has been during this battle.

The final clash for the title of World Champion is a few weeks away. Ash vs Leon - the endgame #Anipoke https://t.co/XyKLkuT8ic
I'm happy the final battle is going to be Pikachu vs Charizard #anipoke https://t.co/qs4pbAKsmd
The final clash for the title of World Champion is a few weeks away. Ash vs Leon - the endgame #Anipoke https://t.co/XyKLkuT8ic

The preview for episode 131 also wreaked havoc among fans. Based on what we could see during the small sneak peek, the battle against Leon will reach its climax in the next episode. Besides the fight between Dragonite and Rillaboom, it was confirmed that Pikachu and Charizard will face each other. Leon’s Dynamax Charizard will go toe-to-toe with Ash’s first and best friend.

I don't think Eternatus is going to cause anything bad tbh. Perhaps the Dynamax energy splashed out by it will somehow affect the environment, for example allowing Pikachu, in addition to Z-Move, also G-Max? We haven't seen his G-Max ever since JN013. #anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon https://t.co/CeUCKPBOTP
I DIDNT MEAN IT twitter.com/TomsSauce/stat…
🤞🏼It’s happening. #Anipoke twitter.com/thepokeraf/sta… https://t.co/SoT3Or0nRD

Lastly, the preview also revealed that Eternatus will become active once again during the final battle. It is still unknown what this Legendary Pokemon’s role will be during the upcoming episode, but fans speculate that he could be Leon’s final Pokemon.

The fandom was reminded of the battle Ash had against professor Kukui, who used Tapu Koko during their match.

Final thoughts

Will Dragonite continue her winning streak? (Image via OLM Incorporated)
Will Dragonite continue her winning streak? (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Journeys episode 130 was the perfect continuation of the intense battle between Ash and Leon that is taking place right now. Not only did the episode manage to showcase the strengths and weaknesses of Ash’s team, it also gave fans some of the best battles of the season.

The episode will live in fans’ minds as one of the best in the franchise. There are still two episodes left before the finals of the Masters Eight Tournament come to an end. Nevertheless, as long as the upcoming entries in the series manage to keep the quality of Pokemon Journeys episode 130 fans will be delighted to see them.

