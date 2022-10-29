Pokemon Journeys episode 130: Ash vs Leon is breaking the internet

The battle between Ash and Leon continued in Pokemon Journeys episode 130. Both trainers are fighting with all their might in an attempt to prove why they deserve to be crowned champions. With the help of their loyal partners, both Leon and Ash are giving fans a fight like no other seen in the franchise.

Moments after Pokemon Journeys episode 130 was released, fans took to Twitter to talk about the thrilling episode. The site was flooded with fans showing their support for their favorite trainer, while others praised the Pokemon for their amazing performance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Pokemon Journeys episode 130.

Dragonite fans were ecstatic after Pokemon Journeys episode 130

Sirfetch'd fighting Mr. Rime in Pokemon Journeys episode 130 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

During Pokemon Journeys episode 130 Ash managed to defeat two of Leon’s Pokemon thanks to a combination of strategy and strength. Even though Gengar had been defeated in the previous episode, the hero persisted, using all of his Pokemon to take out Mr. Rime and Dragapult.

Sadly, Lucario lost during his battle against Dragapult, leaving the job to Dragonite.

TheOctoberRaf @ThePokeRaf Just finished watching JN130. What an episode. Now it makes sense why it’s titled ‘Toying’. Despite strategies shown from both Ash and Leon, Leon used his Pokémon to his advantage to mess up Ash’s approach and weaken ALL of his Pokémon 🤯 Looking forward to subs #Anipoke Just finished watching JN130. What an episode. Now it makes sense why it’s titled ‘Toying’. Despite strategies shown from both Ash and Leon, Leon used his Pokémon to his advantage to mess up Ash’s approach and weaken ALL of his Pokémon 🤯 Looking forward to subs #Anipoke https://t.co/oLGIC2X85s

Spooky Bun @GodmasterBun My heart goes out to all the fellow Lucario fans



Today was likely his last fight and none of us even knew it My heart goes out to all the fellow Lucario fansToday was likely his last fight and none of us even knew it https://t.co/tShJF64U1C

José Pablo 🜲 @Jose_pmm



#anipoke El choque de rayo con conversión paraliza a Mega-Lucario. Dragapult aprovecha que Lucario no se puede mover para usar lanzallamas, derrotando así a Mega-Lucario. El choque de rayo con conversión paraliza a Mega-Lucario. Dragapult aprovecha que Lucario no se puede mover para usar lanzallamas, derrotando así a Mega-Lucario.#anipoke https://t.co/qXCG9zB2E6

Fans decided to honor Ash’s Lucario by posting their favorite attacks and scenes from the battle. Twitter is filled with a plethora of screenshots of the best moments of Lucario’s fight. Additionally, people are also thanking him for his hard work.

While some were disappointed by the fact that the Pokemon did not manage to reach the end, they were still impressed with his skills.

PokePlanet @pokeplanet_002



#anipoke Yes Cuz He is The GOAT Yes Cuz He is The GOAT #anipoke https://t.co/2OFYooDx46

Other fans decided to show their appreciation for Ash’s Sirfetch’d, who also made a valiant effort during the battle. These two have been some of our protagonist’s best teammates during the Masters Eight Tournament. The fandom is sad that Pokemon Journeys episode 130 marked the end of the journey for them.

Mistyxpokeshipping @Mistyxpokeship

Ash definitely got the best dragonite he could ever get !

#Anipoke #Dragonite Not Mega lucario or Gengar but she is literally the Journeys Ace of AshAsh definitely got the best dragonite he could ever get ! Not Mega lucario or Gengar but she is literally the Journeys Ace of Ash 🔥Ash definitely got the best dragonite he could ever get !💯#Anipoke #Dragonite https://t.co/QF9DDew1YS

PARUL KHANNA 🎃😈 @parulkhanna346



Lucario is lost after Multiple wins

Dragonite Defeated Dragapault after three Jobbed



#Anipoke #Pokemon This time Dragonite and Lucario turn tableLucario is lost after Multiple winsDragonite Defeated Dragapault after three Jobbed This time Dragonite and Lucario turn tableLucario is lost after Multiple winsDragonite Defeated Dragapault after three Jobbed #Anipoke #Pokemon https://t.co/3BAoHYniBS

Skullegion @skullegion #anipoke I’m so glad I kept the faith in her well done Dragonite your awesome!!! 🥹 I’m so glad I kept the faith in her well done Dragonite your awesome!!! 🥹💙 #anipoke https://t.co/CmKMm23gC9

However, a new ace seems to have surfaced from the ashes of her fallen comrades. After not having a win on screen for over a year, Ash’s Dragonite managed to defeat Leon’s terrifying Dragapult. Fans across the world celebrated her victory, as she was the only one who managed to defeat the imposing opponent.

Smiling⚡ @KaiXiao0315 , Kairyu's got a win and she won it with "Kai-ryuseigun" It was nice to see her get a win against Leon's Dragapult #anipoke #アニポケ #ダンデVSサトシ決着 Finally, Kairyu's got a win and she won it with "Kai-ryuseigun"It was nice to see her get a win against Leon's Dragapult Finally😭, Kairyu's got a win and she won it with "Kai-ryuseigun"🌠 It was nice to see her get a win against Leon's Dragapult💯😎 #anipoke #アニポケ #ダンデVSサトシ決着 https://t.co/4hK9OvxulB

ドミニク @Minnic27



I miss you Charizard Ash using an orange Pokemon (Dragonite) to slam another Pokemon to the ground...I miss you Charizard Ash using an orange Pokemon (Dragonite) to slam another Pokemon to the ground...I miss you Charizard 😭😭 https://t.co/V5B7Jcdcuz

Dragonite’s move during the combat reminded fans of the amazing attack used by Charizard in previous seasons of the anime. The Dragon-type Pokemon took her opponent into her arms, to later dive directly against the arena’s floor. This created unimaginable amounts of hype amongst the community, who loved the tribute to Ash’s first scaly friend.

Mr. Anipoke Sauce @mranipokesauce . Why do I love Dracovish so much man This frame made me laugh for 10 minutes. Why do I love Dracovish so much man #anipoke This frame made me laugh for 10 minutes 😅. Why do I love Dracovish so much man #anipoke https://t.co/Vl1lgers0q

Dragonite’s victory would not have been possible without the aid of Dracovish, who surprised fans during Pokemon Journeys episode 130.

As the battle heated up, Dracovish unleashed a new ability that fans had never seen before. From his chest, the Pokemon created a set of tendrils that caught Leon’s partner in them.

Fans wonder if this is a new ability that has not been explained yet.

𝓖𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 🌺 @DawnForever101 Dawn cheering for Ash in the stadium for his biggest battle makes me so happy ...... 🥺🥺🥺 Dawn cheering for Ash in the stadium for his biggest battle makes me so happy ...... 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/6fNI01cmtm

Anipoke Fandom @AnipokeFandom It's a miracle. Only Dawn power can make Chloe turn into a cheerleader and that too to support Ash.. #Anipoke It's a miracle. Only Dawn power can make Chloe turn into a cheerleader and that too to support Ash.. #Anipoke https://t.co/f2L6DGCZYS

While not many of Ash’s friends attended the finals of the tournament, fans are glad that at least Dawn had the chance to be there for her friend. The fan base loves how energetic the young coordinator has been during this battle.

TheOctoberRaf @ThePokeRaf The final clash for the title of World Champion is a few weeks away. Ash vs Leon - the endgame #Anipoke The final clash for the title of World Champion is a few weeks away. Ash vs Leon - the endgame #Anipoke https://t.co/XyKLkuT8ic

Kendall @KenZero03 I'm happy the final battle is going to be Pikachu vs Charizard #anipoke I'm happy the final battle is going to be Pikachu vs Charizard #anipoke https://t.co/qs4pbAKsmd

TheOctoberRaf @ThePokeRaf The final clash for the title of World Champion is a few weeks away. Ash vs Leon - the endgame #Anipoke The final clash for the title of World Champion is a few weeks away. Ash vs Leon - the endgame #Anipoke https://t.co/XyKLkuT8ic

The preview for episode 131 also wreaked havoc among fans. Based on what we could see during the small sneak peek, the battle against Leon will reach its climax in the next episode. Besides the fight between Dragonite and Rillaboom, it was confirmed that Pikachu and Charizard will face each other. Leon’s Dynamax Charizard will go toe-to-toe with Ash’s first and best friend.

🪄🎃 Annet 🎃🪄 @Akilvers #アニポケ #Pokemon I don't think Eternatus is going to cause anything bad tbh. Perhaps the Dynamax energy splashed out by it will somehow affect the environment, for example allowing Pikachu, in addition to Z-Move, also G-Max? We haven't seen his G-Max ever since JN013. #anipoke I don't think Eternatus is going to cause anything bad tbh. Perhaps the Dynamax energy splashed out by it will somehow affect the environment, for example allowing Pikachu, in addition to Z-Move, also G-Max? We haven't seen his G-Max ever since JN013. #anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon https://t.co/CeUCKPBOTP

TheOctoberRaf @ThePokeRaf twitter.com/thepokeraf/sta… TheOctoberRaf @ThePokeRaf NEW VIDEO



Today, I theorise about a Masters 8 villain arc that could involve the return of Satoshi-Gekkouga & Zygarde in Pokémon Journeys! Enjoy!



- youtu.be/zwJ5Evor4L0



RTs appreciated



#Anipoke

#アニポケ



Thumbnail commissioned by NEW VIDEOToday, I theorise about a Masters 8 villain arc that could involve the return of Satoshi-Gekkouga & Zygarde in Pokémon Journeys! Enjoy!RTs appreciatedThumbnail commissioned by @AshSatoshi4ever 🚨 NEW VIDEO 🚨Today, I theorise about a Masters 8 villain arc that could involve the return of Satoshi-Gekkouga & Zygarde in Pokémon Journeys! Enjoy! 😄🔗 - youtu.be/zwJ5Evor4L0🔁 RTs appreciated ❤️#Anipoke#アニポケThumbnail commissioned by @AshSatoshi4ever ❤️ https://t.co/lvRWqrckyH 🤞🏼It’s happening. #Anipoke 🤞🏼It’s happening. #Anipoke twitter.com/thepokeraf/sta… https://t.co/SoT3Or0nRD

Lastly, the preview also revealed that Eternatus will become active once again during the final battle. It is still unknown what this Legendary Pokemon’s role will be during the upcoming episode, but fans speculate that he could be Leon’s final Pokemon.

The fandom was reminded of the battle Ash had against professor Kukui, who used Tapu Koko during their match.

Final thoughts

Will Dragonite continue her winning streak? (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Journeys episode 130 was the perfect continuation of the intense battle between Ash and Leon that is taking place right now. Not only did the episode manage to showcase the strengths and weaknesses of Ash’s team, it also gave fans some of the best battles of the season.

The episode will live in fans’ minds as one of the best in the franchise. There are still two episodes left before the finals of the Masters Eight Tournament come to an end. Nevertheless, as long as the upcoming entries in the series manage to keep the quality of Pokemon Journeys episode 130 fans will be delighted to see them.

Poll : 0 votes