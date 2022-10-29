Pokemon Journeys episode 130: Ash vs Leon is breaking the internet

The battle between Ash and Leon continued in Pokemon Journeys episode 130. Both trainers are fighting with all their might in an attempt to prove why they deserve to be crowned champions. With the help of their loyal partners, both Leon and Ash are giving fans a fight like no other seen in the franchise.
Moments after Pokemon Journeys episode 130 was released, fans took to Twitter to talk about the thrilling episode. The site was flooded with fans showing their support for their favorite trainer, while others praised the Pokemon for their amazing performance.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Pokemon Journeys episode 130.
Dragonite fans were ecstatic after Pokemon Journeys episode 130
During Pokemon Journeys episode 130 Ash managed to defeat two of Leon’s Pokemon thanks to a combination of strategy and strength. Even though Gengar had been defeated in the previous episode, the hero persisted, using all of his Pokemon to take out Mr. Rime and Dragapult.
Sadly, Lucario lost during his battle against Dragapult, leaving the job to Dragonite.
Fans decided to honor Ash’s Lucario by posting their favorite attacks and scenes from the battle. Twitter is filled with a plethora of screenshots of the best moments of Lucario’s fight. Additionally, people are also thanking him for his hard work.
While some were disappointed by the fact that the Pokemon did not manage to reach the end, they were still impressed with his skills.
Other fans decided to show their appreciation for Ash’s Sirfetch’d, who also made a valiant effort during the battle. These two have been some of our protagonist’s best teammates during the Masters Eight Tournament. The fandom is sad that Pokemon Journeys episode 130 marked the end of the journey for them.
However, a new ace seems to have surfaced from the ashes of her fallen comrades. After not having a win on screen for over a year, Ash’s Dragonite managed to defeat Leon’s terrifying Dragapult. Fans across the world celebrated her victory, as she was the only one who managed to defeat the imposing opponent.
Dragonite’s move during the combat reminded fans of the amazing attack used by Charizard in previous seasons of the anime. The Dragon-type Pokemon took her opponent into her arms, to later dive directly against the arena’s floor. This created unimaginable amounts of hype amongst the community, who loved the tribute to Ash’s first scaly friend.
Dragonite’s victory would not have been possible without the aid of Dracovish, who surprised fans during Pokemon Journeys episode 130.
As the battle heated up, Dracovish unleashed a new ability that fans had never seen before. From his chest, the Pokemon created a set of tendrils that caught Leon’s partner in them.
Fans wonder if this is a new ability that has not been explained yet.
While not many of Ash’s friends attended the finals of the tournament, fans are glad that at least Dawn had the chance to be there for her friend. The fan base loves how energetic the young coordinator has been during this battle.
The preview for episode 131 also wreaked havoc among fans. Based on what we could see during the small sneak peek, the battle against Leon will reach its climax in the next episode. Besides the fight between Dragonite and Rillaboom, it was confirmed that Pikachu and Charizard will face each other. Leon’s Dynamax Charizard will go toe-to-toe with Ash’s first and best friend.
Lastly, the preview also revealed that Eternatus will become active once again during the final battle. It is still unknown what this Legendary Pokemon’s role will be during the upcoming episode, but fans speculate that he could be Leon’s final Pokemon.
The fandom was reminded of the battle Ash had against professor Kukui, who used Tapu Koko during their match.
Final thoughts
Pokemon Journeys episode 130 was the perfect continuation of the intense battle between Ash and Leon that is taking place right now. Not only did the episode manage to showcase the strengths and weaknesses of Ash’s team, it also gave fans some of the best battles of the season.
The episode will live in fans’ minds as one of the best in the franchise. There are still two episodes left before the finals of the Masters Eight Tournament come to an end. Nevertheless, as long as the upcoming entries in the series manage to keep the quality of Pokemon Journeys episode 130 fans will be delighted to see them.