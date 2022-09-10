Pokemon Sword and Shield guide: How to get Ash's Sirfetch'd

Everyone loves a good giveaway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Thankfully, the current one is appreciated by both video game and anime fans of the franchise. Currently, players can obtain a special Sirfetch'd identical to the one Ash has in the anime.

While Ash has trained a lot of Pokemon throughout his career to be a Pokemon Master, Sirfetch'd is one of the most recent additions to his team. Added as a Galarian Farfetch'd, it joined Ash's team after he promised it would grow stronger in his care.

Given its story of strength and determination, many have grown fond of this noble duck Pokemon. With the recent giveaway for Pokemon Sword and Shield, players will finally have the chance to add Farfetch'd to their collection for battles.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Sirfetch'd Giveaway: Everything to know

Ash's Sirfetch'd as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players wanting to bring this fan favorite into Pokemon Sword and Shield can do so using Mystery Gift and an internet connection. Simply access the Mystery Gift option from the menu and select the option to receive a gift via a code. Selecting this option will bring up the keyboard.

Simply type: H1SSATSUNEG1 into the keyboard to receive Sirfetch'd. Players can then see their new party member in the earliest slot in their PC Storage System.

The first thing to know about Sirfetch'd is that it is a pure Fighting-type. This can be quite helpful for the later stages of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Players who use this code will receive Sirfetch'd at level 80. Given the main series of Pokemon games implementing a system that prevents strong Pokemon from being used without enough Gym Badges, the creature will go unused for a majority of players' playthroughs. This is unfortunate given the advantage it has in Gym Battles.

With Sirfetch'd having great IVs, this would be a great option to bring along for players in need of a strong Fighting-type. However, given the Pokemon being available to everyone, it may be beneficial to prepare to go against this powerful Fighting-type.

While players are free to change Sirfetch'd's moveset as they wish, it has a solid one from the onset. Carrying over from the anime, Sirfetch'd has the ability to use Meteor Assault, Brutal Swing, Fury Cutter, and Detect. However, players wanting to use it competitively may still change it.

Sirfetch'd also features its signature Leek held item and Steadfast ability. The item is used to greatly increase the chances of Sirfetch'd striking critical hits, while Steadfast increases its attack power. Overall, a great choice for Pokemon Sword and Shield players and anime fans.

