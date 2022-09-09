10 most powerful Ash's Pokemon of all time

The main protagonist of the Pokemon franchise, Ash Ketchum, is a trainer from Pallet Town. Embarking on an adventure throughout the world, all Ash wants is to be the best trainer. After all these years, Ash hasn't yet achieved his dreams, he is still trying his best along with his first companion, Pikachu.

Ash is on a new adventure with every new season, catching and building the best team possible. Ash has shown equal compassion and love for his fighters, which has helped most of them in the long run, and the synergy between him and his fighters is noteworthy and heartwarming.

Some of them started as weak but later evolved and became powerhouses. This article discusses some of the most potent fighters in Ash’s team that appear now and then in the anime.

Ash Ketchum’s most powerful Pokemon ever

10) Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur is Ash's third catch, and this starter grass & poison-type fighter is one of the first to fight and win against the Team Rocket duo. Like Pikachu, Bulbasaur also wanted to prove its worth and resisted evolving.

It proved strong enough to win battles as an unevolved and secured multiple wins in events like the orange League and the Indigo Plateau.

9) Swellow

Initially caught as Taillow in the Hoenn region, Ash managed to capture this was one of the earliest fighters. Taillow was the leader of a group of Taillows and challenged Pikachu to battle.

It was persistent throughout the battle and didn't back down even after taking multiple Thunderbolts. Swellow later lost to Pikachu and is now happy with Ash and has not looked back ever since.

8) Krookodile

Krookodile as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Krookodile looks very cool with the sunglasses it wears. It’s also called the Sunglasses Sandile or the Sunglasses Krokorok for its fresh look.

Besides the cool look, Krookodile is a powerful fighter and has a good relationship with its trainer Ash. They have fought many battles together, Krookodile also eliminated Stephan at the Vertress Conference.

7) Dracovish

Dracovish has proven to be a fantastic fighter despite being the first ever fossil Pokemon in Ash’s roster.

While in its first battle, Dracovish caught the Iris’ Dragonite and used Ice Fang as the final move. This win laid an excellent foundation for its future. Although friendly, it is a devastating opponent to face in battle and can do some severe damage if it wants to.

6) Snorlax

Snorlax as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax has a bad reputation for sleeping and lazing around, but apart from that, Ash’s Snorlax has shown its ability to battle and win. Snorlax has secured multiple unbelievable wins, even winning against Raiden's Feraligatr.

Because of the fantastic amount of HP, it barely gets injured, and its massive body can shatter bones with the special move Body Slam.

Snorlax and Ash have a special relationship, creating a very nice synergy between the trainer and the Pokemon.

5) Infernape

Caught as Chimchar in the Sinnoh region, It wasn’t Ash’s Pokemon at first. It belonged to a trainer named Paul, who wanted to use its Blaze ability, but due to Paul’s harsh training Chimchar couldn't master the move.

Later, Ash offered Chimchar a place on his team and helped it evolve into an Infernape, a dual fight, and flame-type Pokemon. With moves like Mach Punch and Dig, Infernape won many battles for Ash.

4) Sceptile

Sceptile as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The grass-type Treeko was caught in the Petalburg Woods of the Hoenn region. It had no moves when Ash caught it, and he later trained and made it learn strong new moves.

After getting defeated by Pikachu, it showed the will to change and started training to create a new version of the attack Pound. Despite being a complete wreck at first, it later showed its potential as it defeated legendaries like Tobais’s Dark-type Pokemon Darkrai. After evolving into Grovylve, it also helped to get the Balance Badge.

3) Charizard

Charmander, before evolving into Charizard, has an attitude problem. There was visible tension between Ash and Charmander’s relationship due to an attitude problem, and Ash wanted no part in it. Later, when it was solved, Charmeleon evolved into a Charizard to protect Ash from Pokemon Aerodactly.

Although Charizard does what it wants at times, it always puts its abilities to use when the time comes. After an intense battle with Blaine's Magmar and Noland's Articuno, Charizard secured a much-needed win and solidified his spot as one of the most powerful on Ash’s team.

2) Pikachu

Pikachu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu is Ash's starter Pokemon since Kanto is said to be the most apparent and cutest Pokemon in the series. Despite staying unevolved, Pikachu has pulled off several wins against legendary and monstrous opponents with sheer willpower. This alone makes it worthy enough for a high spot on this list.

This electric-type is fast and mobile in battles, and its deep bond with Ash and its endless stamina make Pikachu the most loyal and powerful companion throughout the series.

Pikachu’s signature move is a 10M thunderbolt that electrifies the opponent. Also, during battles with Gym Leaders, Elite Four, Legendary Pokemon, and Team Rocket, it has never been seen as scared and doesn’t accept defeat easily.

1) Greninja

Caught in the Kalos region as a Froakie by Ash, it later evolved into Water and Dark-type fighter Greninja. The overall design of this Froakie makes it look formidable and amazing, not just the look and power it has is also absolute, as seen in the Lumiose Conference.

After it evolved from Froakie to Greninja, it never failed to show its incredible speed and strength. It also helped Ash win the Iceberg Batch and pull off a win against Altaria. Often saved as a last resort to secure the win, Greninja primarily uses Water Shuriken or Blast Burn in battle.

