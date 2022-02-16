How to catch Chimchar in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Despite Pokemon Legends: Arceus introducing new starters, trainers can still find Chimchar in the Hisui region.

Set in the past, the land of Hisui is supposed to be a precursor to the Sinnoh region. As such, trainers were able to choose from Rowlett, Cyndaquil and Oshawott for their starters.

This means that the Sinnoh starters (Chimchar, Turtwig and Piplup) are all going to have to be found in the wild, something that’s impossible in the actual Sinnoh games.

Where can trainers find this Fire-type Pokemon?

Chimchar is located in the Obsidian Fieldlands. This is the first area in the game, but don’t get too excited; trainers will need to get access to Basculegion before they can actually find Chimchar.

This is because the Generation IV Fire-type starter is actually on an island: Ramanas Island, to be specific. This is a nod to Ramanas Park, a new area that was introduced across the sea from Sandgem Town in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Ramanas Island is located across the water to the southwest of Deertrack Heights. The easiest way to get there is by heading to the Heights Camp and walking down the right side towards Lake Verity. Trainers should spot Ramanas Island in the distance once they reach the water’s edge.

Ramanas Island is located below Lake Verity (Image via Game Freak)

Chimchar will be low leveled when it’s found on Ramanas Island. Trainers should be careful, though, because an Alpha Infernape will be in the same spot.

Trying to catch Chimchar with an Alpha Infernape on the loose will be incredibly annoying, so it’s highly recommended that trainers defeat Alpha Infernape first. Fortunately, Hisuian Typhlosion is a good counter to Infernape since all of the latter's moves are resisted by Typhlosion’s Fire and Ghost typing.

Other strong counters to use against Alpha Infernape would be Gyarados, Staraptor, Alakazam and Mantine. Also, make sure to use high leveled Pokemon as Alpha Infernape will be level 65.

After that’s taken care of, trainers should be free to catch Chimchar with no issues. For purposes of filling the Pokedex out, trainers might also want to catch the Gastrodon and Aipom that are nearby.

