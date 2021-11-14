Which Legendary Pokemon are version exclusive to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl continue the tradition of version exclusives.

The story, the Sinnoh region, and the overall adventure may be the same throughout the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games, but there will be a few differences.

Every set of Pokemon main-series games typically comes with a Legendary and several other creatures specific to each variation of the game. This time around, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will both have their own share of multiple Legendaries.

Version exclusive Legendary Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A promotional image for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

Of course, the mascots of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be exclusive to their respective versions. On top of that, it has been revealed that other Legendary Pokemon will have exclusivity as well.

Keep in mind, this is only what has been revealed thus far. Future updates could see more version exclusive Legendary Pokemon or there could be some hidden that simply haven't been announced yet.

Exclusive Legendary Pokemon included in Brilliant Diamond:

Dialga

Ho-Oh

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Brilliant Diamond will receive its cover Legendary, Dialga, along with the Legendary beasts of Johto and their trio master, Ho-Oh. The latter four will be available through Ramanas Park.

Exclusive Legendary Pokemon included in Shining Pearl:

Palkia

Lugia

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

While Brilliant Diamond sees most of its exclusive Legendary Pokemon from Generation II, Shining Pearl will take its from Generation I. Aside from cover mascot, Palkia, it has the Legendary birds of Kanto and their trio master, Lugia.

Other Legendary Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There will be plenty of Legendary Pokemon found throughout both games, with no exclusivity tied to them.

The following Legendary Pokemon can be found by players of either version:

Azelf

Mespirit

Uxie

Giratina

Heatran

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Regice

Regirock

Registeel

Mewtwo

Mew

Jirachi

Manaphy

Phione

Shaymin

Darkrai

Arceus

Celebi

Creselia

Deoxys

Regigigas

Several will be found through the main storyline, but some may only be available thorugh certain circumstances. A couple of examples have already been provided regarding that.

Mew will only be available if players have a save file of Let's Go Eevee or Let's Go Pikachu. Jirachi will only be available for those with a save file for Pokemon Sword or Shield.

