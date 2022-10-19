Can Lucario be shiny in Pokemon GO (October 2022)?

Pokemon GO's limelight skyrocketed as more and more powerful fighters started spawning. Out of these hundreds of Pocket Monsters, few are notorious for being extremely rare and holding significant value in the community. Catching a powerful Pokemon or its shiny variant doesn’t only take effort and time. Sometimes, it also takes strategy and pure luck.

Such is the case with Shiny Lucario. The Pokemon’s standard version is tough to acquire. The Sinnoh region’s Lucario is mighty and capable of performing various top-notch attacks. The shiny variant looks even better and holds a unique value as a collectible for many Pokemon GO fans. But Lucario isn’t available to catch in the wild and so below are the alternate ways of getting your hands on the fighter and its Shiny variant.

Tips for finding Shiny Lucario in Pokemon GO

Debuted in 2018, Lucario quickly became one of the favorite and most powerful fighters in Pokemon GO. There has been no news of Lucario spawning in the wild since its debut. This rare fighter is only available to get by hatching eggs, but you still won’t get a fully evolved one on your roster. First, you’ll need to acquire its pre-evolved form, Riolu, from the eggs and then evolve it into a Lucario.

Getting an egg might be easy since you can obtain one by walking 2, 7, and 10 km. You can also get eggs from PokeStops, or receive Gift Eggs and then wait for Riolu to hatch from it. The downside is that since Riolu is also extremely rare in Pokemon GO, there is said to be only a 0.7 % hatch rate from 7 and 10-km eggs for this fighter.

An average of 144 eggs are required to get your hands on Riolu, which is a tedious task. That said, you will also need a minimum of 50 Pokemon GO incubators to hatch Riolu.

Researchers from Silphroad also tried tracking Riolu, but they hatched a total of 166 Riolu and only managed to get three shiny out of them. This data indicates a rough shiny rate for Riolu stretching from 1 in 20 - 1 in 485, making it even harder to get your hands on a Shiny Lucario.

You can also hatch a Shiny Riolu from an Adventure Sync 50 km reward egg and later evolve it. Very few Pocket Monsters seem to spawn from these reward eggs, but they have a better chance of spawning rare catches like Bagon, Beldum, Dratini, Larvitar, Shinx, and Riolu in Pokemon GO.

Beating all the odds, once you get a Shiny Riolu, you must finally evolve it to get a Shiny Lucario. Evolving is quite hard. You need 50 Rare Candy to evolve it. Collecting that much Rare Candy is a whole other ordeal in itself, but once you have collected it, you will be able to get your hands on a Shiny Lucario.

Although the odds for the favor of getting a Shiny Riolu are extremely low, evolving a Shiny Riolu into a Shiny Lucario is also hard to accomplish. But once you pull it off, you will have an extremely rare Shiny Lucario in Pokemon GO. On a side note, you can also buy or trade Shiny Lucario or Shiny Riolu with other players.

