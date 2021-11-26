How to get 10km eggs in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

Pokemon GO trainers do plenty of traveling, and it never hurts to have a few eggs in the incubator during the journey, especially 10-kilometer eggs.

Eggs in Pokemon GO come in different varieties and require different travel distances before they hatch, and 10-kilometer eggs can yield some truly special Pokemon that trainers won't often see in the wild.

These eggs in particular are obtained the same way 2 and 5-kilometer eggs are ordinarily obtained: By spinning the photo discs of Pokestops. Additionally, 10-kilometer eggs can be rewarded for trainers that use the Adventure Sync function and travel at least 50 kilometers in one week.

Pokemon GO: Current Pokemon available in 10km eggs

Incredibly rare Pokemon like Axew are currently available in 10km eggs (Image via Niantic)

Each egg variant in Pokemon GO retains a different pool of potential Pokemon that may hatch from it. These pools change over time, similar to other periodic changes Niantic implements, such as the combat teams of Team GO Rocket members.

Currently, the following Pokemon can hatch from 10km eggs in Pokemon GO, omitting egg hatches altered by events or other promotions:

Timburr (16.7% chance)

Klink (16.7% chance)

Darumaka (13.2% chance)

Audino (9.8% chance)

Emolga (7.9% chance)

Espurr (7.7% chance)

Mienfoo (7.6% chance)

Rufflet (7.1% chance)

Noibat (4.5% chance)

Goomy (3.8% chance)

Riolu (3.5% chance)

Axew (1.7% chance)

Among this egg pool in Pokemon GO, trainers can spot more than a few Pokemon that are incredibly rare in the wild, as well as those that can evolve into incredibly battle-capable picks such as Timburr and Darumaka. According to metrics provided by community groups like The Silph Road, 10km eggs appear as rewards on approximately 17.4% of photo disc spins.

Getting some of these hard-to-hatch Pokemon will take a considerable number of Pokestop spins, so Pokemon GO trainers will want to make sure they spin as many Pokestops as they can and keep their daily spin streaks going as well.

Travel is also obviously a must, as trainers will need to clear a significant amount of ground to hatch multiple 10km eggs unless they use higher quality incubators often found in the in-game shop. This makes the process easier, but spinning Pokestop discs and getting one's steps in are still required for hatching incredibly rare Pokemon such as Axew, Goomy, or Riolu.

Edited by R. Elahi