Pokemon GO: What are Strange Eggs?

Pokemon GO's most recent egg type, known as Strange Eggs or 12km Eggs, take a little more effort to acquire and hatch, but have hatchling Pokemon that players are unlikely to find in the wild.

Unlike the eggs that came before it, Strange Eggs cannot be found from spinning Pokestops. According to Pokemon GO developer Niantic, Strange Eggs must be acquired by defeating Team GO Rocket's leaders in battles, not including their boss Giovanni. They tend to hatch Pokemon that are Poison-type, Dark-type, or those that acquire one of those types through evolution.

With a significantly smaller Pokemon pool than other eggs, trainers can expect to find very specific Pokemon from hatching.

Pokemon GO: What hatches from Strange Eggs?

Image via Niantic

Once Pokemon GO players have paced the 12 kilometers to hatch their egg (less with better-than-standard Incubators), they're rewarded with one of the likely Dark or Poison-types Niantic has alluded to. Players also have the chance to hatch a Shiny Pokemon as well. The Pokemon that are hatchable from Strange Eggs are:

Absol (can hatch Shiny)

Corphish

Deino (can hatch Shiny)

Larvitar (can hatch Shiny)

Pawniard

Qwilfish (can hatch Shiny)

Sandile

Scraggy

Skorupi (can hatch Shiny)

Vullaby

Additionally, thanks to the dedicated Pokemon GO community members at The Silph Road, hatch percentages are also available. These percentages may not be perfect, as they are derived from a sample size of approximately 1,520 eggs hatched so far. However, they likely provide the best percentages currently accessible. According to The Silph Road, the hatch chances are:

Absol - 14.3% or 218/1520

Corphish - 7.8% or 118/1520

Deino - 2.6% or 40/1520

Larvitar - 17.4% or 218/1520

Pawniard - 10.3% or 156/1520

Qwilfish - 3.8% or 57/1520

Sandile - 3.4% or 51/1520

Scraggy - 12.3% or 187/1520

Skorupi - 4.3% or 65/1520

Vullaby - 23.9% or 364/1520

Before Pokemon GO trainers tackle the Team GO Rocket Leaders in an attempt to get some Strange Eggs for themselves, there are a few stipulations. According to Niantic, players will need to ensure that they have open space in their Egg Inventory, Pokemon Storage, and Item Bag. In the event that the trainer's space in any of these three areas is full or over capacity, they won't be able to receive a Strange Egg upon beating the Team GO Rocket Leader.

