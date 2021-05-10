Pokemon GO Verizon Special Weekend event - May 2021

May 29th, 2021 will be a Pokemon GO Special Weekend- exclusive for Verizon users.

The Special Weekend will be hosted by Verizon and is scheduled from Saturday, May 29th, 2021, beginning at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, May 30th, 2021, 11:59 p.m. local time. For trainers who have Verizon Wireless service, tickets are available through the My Verizon app.

To find tickets in the My Verizon App, trainers need to find their Verizon Up rewards and click on the banner picture for the event. From there, participants will receive a code redeemable in the Pokemon GO game app.

However, rewards begin as early as May 8th, 2021, where trainers will be able to grab their first exclusive reward available in the My Verizon app.

What to Look Forward to in Pokemon GO’s Special Weekend

The special event will render many rare spawns, research & more. This also means Pokemon that are traded during the event have a higher chance of being lucky.

Image via Niantic

For the trainers who hold tickets to the event, they can expect double XP on all catches, and there is a higher chance of spawning lucky Pokemon. There will also be a challenge, although the subject still remains a mystery. However, it will run throughout the duration of the weekend.

Other perks of attending the Pokemon GO event include exclusive incense that will prompt Swirlix, Sableye, Unown, Spritzee, and Eevee to spawn more frequently. Evee will also have a particularly high chance of being shiny.

Special Weekends in Pokemon GO are a great opportunity to dive into gameplay. While it unfortunately only benefits those with Verizon, those who are able to access the event should do so. It will significantly benefit those who might be new to the game or looking to bulk up their portfolio of strong Pokemon.