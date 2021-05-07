How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO - May 2021

For Pokemon GO trainers to have a showdown with Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni, they have to take on his Rocket Leaders first.
Sierra, one of the three leaders alongside Arlo and Cliff, has a fairly diverse team of Shadow Pokemon ready and willing to fight. While Niantic has changed the Rocket Leaders' battle parties over the years since their introduction in Pokemon GO, Sierra's Pokemon this year have remained consistent.
With that in mind, there are staple counters when stacked up against Sierra's Pokemon. While the trainer won't know for sure which she will bring to battle with the exception of Carvanha, they can still prepare for any eventuality.
Pokemon GO: Countering Sierra's Pokemon
Much like the player, Sierra is only capable of bringing three Pokemon into battle in Pokemon GO. However, her pool of available Pokemon is larger, and so her second and third Pokemon in rotation can change based on random chance. In total, her Pokemon pool is as follows:
- 1st Pokemon - Carvanha (Water/Dark-Type)
- 2nd Pokemon - Mismagius (Ghost-Type), Hippowdon (Ground-Type), Porygon-Z (Normal-Type)
- 3rd Pokemon - Houndoom (Dark/Fire-Type), Flygon (Ground/Dragon-Type), Walrein (Ice/Water-Type)
Against Carvanha, players will want to focus on using Pokemon with Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass-Type moves. Any of these will provide a super effective 160% damage increase against it. For example, trainers could use:
- Electivire using Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Machamp using Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere
- Breloom using Counter and Dynamic Punch or Counter and Grass Knot
Once Carvanha has fallen, Sierra will bring out either Mismagius, Hippowdon, or Porygon-Z. Their weaknesses are as follows:
- Mismagius - Weak against Dark and Ghost-Type attacks.
- Hippowdown - Weak against Water, Grass, and Ice-Type attacks.
- Porygon-Z - Weak against Fighting-Type attacks.
Against Mismagius, savvy Pokemon GO trainers can try Pokemon such as:
- Zoroark using Snarl and Foul Play
- Chandelure using Hex and Shadow Ball
- Gengar using Lick and Shadow Ball
Against Hippowdon, good matchups include:
- Kingler using Bubble and Crabhammer
- Kyogre using Waterfall and Surf
- Venusaur using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Abomasnow using Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Galarian Darmanitan using Ice Fang and Avalanche
To beat Porygon-Z, things are more straightforward:
- Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama using Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Blaziken using Counter and Focus Blast
With her second Pokemon beaten, Sierra will resort to either Houndoom, Flygon or Walrein. Their weaknesses are:
- Houndoom - Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water-Type moves
- Flygon - Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-Type attacks.
- Walrein - Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-Type attacks.
If Sierra brings out Houndoom, Pokemon GO trainers can give these counters a shot:
- Blastoise using Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Gyarados using Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Rampardos using Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Rhyperior using Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
In the event she brings out Flygon, it is twice as susceptible to Ice-Type attacks as its other weaknesses, meaning Ice-Type moves are most effective. Players can try:
- Mamoswine using Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Abomasnow using Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Weavile using Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Glaceon using Ice Shard and Avalanche
If Walrein makes an appearance, players can use these counters:
- Venusaur using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Zekrom using Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Manectric using Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Ampharos using Charge Beam and Zap Cannon
- Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom using Counter and Grass Knot
Hopefully with similar type advantages, Sierra's team of Shadow Pokemon should topple in short measure, bringing Pokemon GO trainers one step closer to going toe-to-toe with Giovanni.
