How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO - May 2021

For Pokemon GO trainers to have a showdown with Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni, they have to take on his Rocket Leaders first.

Sierra, one of the three leaders alongside Arlo and Cliff, has a fairly diverse team of Shadow Pokemon ready and willing to fight. While Niantic has changed the Rocket Leaders' battle parties over the years since their introduction in Pokemon GO, Sierra's Pokemon this year have remained consistent.

With that in mind, there are staple counters when stacked up against Sierra's Pokemon. While the trainer won't know for sure which she will bring to battle with the exception of Carvanha, they can still prepare for any eventuality.

Read More: What is a Sponsored Gift in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO: Countering Sierra's Pokemon

Image via Niantic

Much like the player, Sierra is only capable of bringing three Pokemon into battle in Pokemon GO. However, her pool of available Pokemon is larger, and so her second and third Pokemon in rotation can change based on random chance. In total, her Pokemon pool is as follows:

1st Pokemon - Carvanha (Water/Dark-Type)

2nd Pokemon - Mismagius (Ghost-Type), Hippowdon (Ground-Type), Porygon-Z (Normal-Type)

3rd Pokemon - Houndoom (Dark/Fire-Type), Flygon (Ground/Dragon-Type), Walrein (Ice/Water-Type)

Against Carvanha, players will want to focus on using Pokemon with Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass-Type moves. Any of these will provide a super effective 160% damage increase against it. For example, trainers could use:

Electivire using Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Machamp using Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere

Breloom using Counter and Dynamic Punch or Counter and Grass Knot

Once Carvanha has fallen, Sierra will bring out either Mismagius, Hippowdon, or Porygon-Z. Their weaknesses are as follows:

Mismagius - Weak against Dark and Ghost-Type attacks.

Hippowdown - Weak against Water, Grass, and Ice-Type attacks.

Porygon-Z - Weak against Fighting-Type attacks.

Against Mismagius, savvy Pokemon GO trainers can try Pokemon such as:

Zoroark using Snarl and Foul Play

Chandelure using Hex and Shadow Ball

Gengar using Lick and Shadow Ball

Against Hippowdon, good matchups include:

Kingler using Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre using Waterfall and Surf

Venusaur using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Abomasnow using Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Galarian Darmanitan using Ice Fang and Avalanche

To beat Porygon-Z, things are more straightforward:

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama using Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken using Counter and Focus Blast

With her second Pokemon beaten, Sierra will resort to either Houndoom, Flygon or Walrein. Their weaknesses are:

Houndoom - Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water-Type moves

Flygon - Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-Type attacks.

Walrein - Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-Type attacks.

If Sierra brings out Houndoom, Pokemon GO trainers can give these counters a shot:

Blastoise using Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Gyarados using Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch

Rampardos using Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior using Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

In the event she brings out Flygon, it is twice as susceptible to Ice-Type attacks as its other weaknesses, meaning Ice-Type moves are most effective. Players can try:

Mamoswine using Powder Snow and Avalanche

Abomasnow using Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Weavile using Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon using Ice Shard and Avalanche

If Walrein makes an appearance, players can use these counters:

Venusaur using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Zekrom using Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Manectric using Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Ampharos using Charge Beam and Zap Cannon

Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom using Counter and Grass Knot

Hopefully with similar type advantages, Sierra's team of Shadow Pokemon should topple in short measure, bringing Pokemon GO trainers one step closer to going toe-to-toe with Giovanni.