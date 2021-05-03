Determining a Pokemon’s IVs can help show how powerful it really is.

Although every Pokemon has base stats, IVs affect how large those stats can grow. Pokemon with high IVs (max 15) will go as high as possible for that stat.

Therefore, it’s clear how nice it is to know these IV numbers. Here are some ways to identify IVs.

How to calculate IVs in Pokemon GO

There are several ways to find out what IVs a given Pokemon has. The quickest way is to have it appraised. This will show how close to 100% IVs the Pokemon has. The more stars that it has earned, the more IVs it has.

A Pokemon with perfect 15 IVs in every stat gets three stars with a red stamp. Any three-star Pokemon with an orange stamp has slightly less than 100% perfect IVs.

While this does give trainers an idea of how many IVs a Pokemon has, some might want a more in-depth breakdown. Fortunately, they can use several sites to figure out a Pokemon’s IVs in each stat.

(Image via Pokemon GO Hub)

The Silph Road, usually an excellent resource for Pokemon GO players, also has a feature that checks IVs. Poke Assistant also has a similar feature to use.

Advertisement

Players can also use the PokeGenie side app to get info on their team. PokeGenie is an app that has multiple tools for Pokemon GO players to use. Some of these include ways to organize Remote Raids and a battle simulator. They also have an IV checker, though, that will reveal the IVs of any Pokemon.

Using any of these tools is advisable before investing in any Pokemon since any of them with decent IVs are good to keep around.

For example, maybe a player might catch a Bunnelby they don’t plan on using. That trainer may want to check its IVs before throwing it back into the wild. If it has perfect Attack IVs, that might be a little too valuable to simply let go.