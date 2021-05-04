Where to find Ice-Type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Ice-Type Pokemon has been a popular type for several reasons. 3 of the main reasons are:

They are a bonafide counter to the tricky Dragon-Type Pokemon in battle, Their moves are varied and deal solid damage, Many of them look especially unique by contrast to the other types in the game.

Pokemon such as Weavile and Mamoswine also clock in as some of the stronger attackers for raids when given the appropriate moveset. Given these reasons, it's no secret that players will often search for Ice-Types whenever and wherever they can be found.

Although Pokemon GO's events, Spotlight Hours, and Community Days assist heavily with Ice-Type spawn rates, they can still be found in the wild.

Pokemon GO: Finding Ice-Type Pokemon in the wild

Image via The Pokemon Company

While Ice-Type Pokemon can be found in Pokemon GO in most areas, there are regions in particular that appear to improve spawn rates regardless of weather. Namely, bodies of water seem to increase the appearance of not only Ice-Type Pokemon but Water-Types as well. Grassy areas have additionally spawned Ice-Types. It also goes without saying that if players are closer to frigid and snowy areas, they are likely to have much better luck in their search. Additionally, there is one more helpful method that will require Pokecoins but can almost guarantee the spawning of Ice-Types: Glacial Lures.

Glacial Lures can be attached to Pokestops and attract Pokemon to that particular stop for 30 minutes. When it comes to Glacial Lures in particular, several Pokemon which are at least partially Ice-Type will spawn near a Glacial Lure, including:

Shellder (Water-Type, but becomes partially Ice-Type when evolved to Cloyster)

Seal (Water-Type, but its evolution Dewgong is also Ice-Type)

Sneasel

Swinub

Feebas

Snorunt

Spheal

Clamperl

Piplup

Finneon

Snover

An added perk to the Glacial Lure is that it also allows a player's Eevee to evolve into Glaceon, one of many Eevee-lutions that will be essential for collectors and Pokedex completionists.

One hook for Glacial Lures in particular is that they are available in Pokemon GO's in-game shop for 200 Pokecoins. For the time being, this is the only way to get them, but they have appeared as task rewards in the past. If players don't want to spend microtransaction money on Pokecoins, some may be able to place their Pokemon in gyms to defend them. Doing so will accrue Pokecoins over time, allowing these lures to be less difficult to acquire than they appear.

