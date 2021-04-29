The Generation IV Pokemon, Finneon, will be released in an upcoming Spotlight Hour (April 27th), but will it be any good at battling?

Traditionally, Finneon has never been known for its power. It originates from the Sinnoh region, and can be found in most aquatic areas with a Good Rod. The issue with this Pokemon is, not only were its stats middling, but its evolution, Lumineon, wasn’t much better. For those who are set out on using Finneon, though, these are the best moves to teach it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Finneon in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Like many other Water-types, the best quick move to teach it would be Water Gun. When taking STAB into account, it does 12 DPS, which would be as much damage as a neutral Dragon Breath would do per second.

That being said, there is a small case that could be made for using Pound over Water Gun. With 11.67 DPS, it ends up being only slightly less powerful than its alternative. The trade off is that it charges 6 energy, instead of the 5 that Water Gun charges. Therefore, Pound might be preferred, just to get Finneon’s charge move ready quicker. Water Gun simply does more damage.

Finneon’s best charge move is Ice Beam. It may not be as powerful as Blizzard or Avalanche, but it can still inflict some decent damage. It is a 90 base power move, but has the advantage of only costing 50 energy. Finneon does 27.3 DPS with this move.

Advertisement

The other charge move Finneon should run is Water Pulse. Naturally, any Water-type Pokemon should run a Water-type move for STAB. While Water Pulse is certainly not the most powerful move, it ends up doing 21.9 DPS from Finneon. It also needs the Water-type move so it can beat the Fire and Ground-types it is meant to counter. Its other option, Silver Wind, is also pretty substandard on it.

The thing to keep in mind with Finneon is that neither of these moves are really meant to put dents into opposing Pokemon. Finneon only has 65 attack, so it isn’t capable of doing tons of damage. Finneon’s strengths are its 116 Defense and its 135 Stamina. In a good matchup, Finneon should wall its opponent so that its moves can slowly whittle away at the opposing Pokemon.