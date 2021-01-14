How to complete the Sinnoh Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

Sinnoh is the second region to get a Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO, and players only have a few days to complete the challenge to collect the elite medal to go along.

Like last week during the Unova Collection Challenge, nine Pokemon players need to catch for the Sinnoh event to complete the second challenge. This week's Sinnoh challenge will likely prove more difficult, though, as the roster of Pokemon to catch is slightly more varied. The full list is interesting:

Chimchar

Piplup

Turtwig

Combee

Buizel

Cranidos

Shieldon

Shadow Stunky

Shadow Snover

For most of the Pokemon in the collection list, waiting for them to spawn in the wild is the best bet at finding them. About five Pokemon on the list are fairly easy to find when walking around or opening up the app. Those include the starters, Buizel, and Combee.

Like any search in Pokemon Go, however, a lure will always help speed the process of finding those five Pokemon.

Catching all 9 Pokemon to complete the Pokemon GO Sinnoh Collection Challenge

The bottom four entries on the Pokemon GO Sinnoh Collection Challenge list make completion a little more difficult. That difficulty starts with Cranidos and Shieldon.

Those two Pokemon are less likely to spawn in the wild than the other options on the list. That doesn't mean it's impossible to find them, but other methods can increase the chances.

Lures in general or at Pokestops will always increase the chance of any of the Sinnoh event Pokemon spawning, including Cranidos and Shieldon. Completing research, hatching eggs, or completing raids also can provide a chance for the two Pokemon.

The Pokemon GO Sinnoh Collection Challenge's final two entries are Shadow Stunky and Shadow Snover.

These two separate this week's challenge from the previous Unova Challenge, which had an evolved Pokemon rather than Shadow based options. To catch them, looking for them in the wild isn't an option, and neither are raids or eggs.

Pokemon GO players will need to go up against Team Rocket Grunts and hope for a chance at Stunky or Snover after the battle is over. Defeating the grunts and catching the Pokemon they have will complete the full collection list.

Players will then be rewarded with 3,000 stardust, 1 Magnetic Lure, and 15 Ultra Balls to use. On top of that is the Elite Collector Medal for Sinnoh.