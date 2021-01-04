How to complete the Unova Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

The Unova Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go has gone live one day before schedule. The event was initially supposed to go live on January 5th, but trainers around the world were surprised to find the event going live a day early.

The first-ever Collection Challenge has gone live early in-game ahead of the Unova Celebration Event. You’ll be tasked with collecting certain Pokémon during the event to earn rewards and add to your Elite Collector medal.



Full Details: https://t.co/3GZpzLddVC pic.twitter.com/AmUxKEGQQ0 — Leek Duck (NYC) (@LeekDuck) January 4, 2021

Trainers will be tasked to collect nine Pokemon over the course of seven days to complete the Unova Collection Challenge.

Catching these Pokemon will grant players stardust, rainbow candies, pokeballs, and more. Also, completing this challenge will get players the Elite Collector medal in Pokemon Go.

Trainers looking for a head start during the Unova Collection Challenge will be glad to know that Lillipup will be in the spotlight tomorrow (January 5th). Snivy, Oshawott, and Tepig are available in 2km eggs. These three are available in the wild too but aren't that common.

Remember, Trainers! On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. local time, Lillipup will be in the spotlight and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2021

Solosis, Blitzle, and Roggenrola are currently available in 5km eggs. Trainers can also find these Pokemon in wild encounters.

Ferroseed, for now, is only available in 10km eggs. This Pokemon hasn't been encountered in the wild, yet.

Already got it? How? — Keshav Bhatt (@KeshuBhatt23) January 4, 2021

Trainers were surprised to see the event leak early in the game. They were also curious to find out if hatching the Pokemon would count towards a catch.

Does hatching them count? — SimplyXana (@Simply_Xana) January 4, 2021

It would be slightly odd if hatching the said Pokemon wouldn't count towards progression in the Unova Collection Challenge. It's important to keep in mind that hatching or trading Pokemon in Pokemon Go doesn't count towards the other research tasks in the game. Ideally, it'll be different this time.

It also looks like the Unova Collection Challenge has gone live only in a few areas. Some trainers are saying it's released.

It just appeared — ChakaBert (@ChakaBert) January 4, 2021

yeah it changed — NVLOONY (@loony2go) January 4, 2021

While others are yet to receive the challenge on their devices in their respective zones.

Nothing that spawns atm 😂 — GamingTrollHD (@GamingTrollHD9) January 4, 2021

Some of the people got it live on their account but other like me don't have it active yet on our account in our local pogo group — Arkangel (@LW4477) January 4, 2021

No sign of this yet in Australia. — Scott Gowers (@garak47) January 4, 2021

Those who've got access to the Unova Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go should go ahead and start with the challenge right away. Those who haven't gotten it yet will get it at the scheduled time anyway.

In both cases, the event will last for seven days. Everyone will get a fair chance at completing the Unova Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go.