Finneon is a Water-type Pokemon first introduced in Generation IV.

The fish-like Pocket Monster is one that Pokemon GO players won't want to miss out on catching, especially if they haven't added it to their Pokedex yet or they desire its final evolution - Lumineon.

Rather than simply hoping to happen upon a wild Finneon, there is a better way for players to obtain the Water-type in the game.

How to catch Finneon in Pokemon GO

Players of Pokemon GO won't want to miss out on catching Finneon (Image via Niantic)

When it comes right down to it, Pokemon GO players will simply need a little more patience than anything if they wish to make catching a Finneon as easy as possible.

That's because during the month of April, Finneon will be one of the Pokemon featured during a Spotlight Hour. In other words, the Water-type will be appearing in the wild much more frequently during this special time.

On April 27th, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m of a player's local time, a multitude of Finneon will be appearing. Therefore, all a Pokemon GO player needs to do is wait until this day and make sure they are fully prepared for this special Spotlight Hour.

Lumineon, the evolved form of Finneon, in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are a few tips to make the most of Finneon's upcoming Spotlight Hour:

Take advantage of double XP - during the Spotlight Hour players will earn double the amount of XP for catching Pokemon of any species, not just Finneon.

Use a Lucky Egg - Since XP earned for catching Pokemon will already be doubled between 6-7 p.m. local time, using a Lucky Egg during this hour will give players the opportunity to earn four times the amount of XP as normal.

Catch as many Finneon as possible - Pokemon GO players will want to catch as many Finneon as they can during the Spotlight Hour, as the Pocket Monster requires 50 Finneon candies in order to evolve into its more powerful form, Lumineon. If the player has Pinap Berries, this will be the time to use them, as they will earn more Finneon candies per catch and get them closer to evolving the Pokemon.

