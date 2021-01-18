Top 5 strongest water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon Go is one game that provides an abundance of Pokemon characters to use in the game. With newer regions of the world being brought into the game, the Pokemons that trainers can catch are increasing. Water-type Pokemon is one such popular type that is formidable against opponents on the ground, fire-type, and rock-type Pokemons.

Top 5 water-type Pokemon GO

#1 Kyogre

Kyogre is a legendary Pokemon which trainers encounter in Pokemon GO. Trainers cannot find Kyogre in the wild. Trainers can catch this legendary Pokemon only after they've defeated it in a raid. Its movesets include Hydropump and Waterfall.

#2 Swampert

Swampert is the final evolutionary form of Mudkip. This Pokemon evolves from Marshtomp in Pokemon GO. Mudkip can be found frequently in the wild, with spawn rates higher near water bodies. With minimal effort, players can evolve Mudkip into Swampert in Pokemon GO.

Advertisement

#3 Gyarados

Gyarados is probably one of the most sought after Pokemon in the game. This is the final evolutionary form of Magikarp. The best moveset for Gyarados is Hydropump and Waterfall. These two moves combined make up for one of the best DPS movesets in Pokemon GO.

#4 Palkia

Palkia is another legendary Pokemon that makes it to this list. This Pokemon, along with Dialga and Girantina, form the Creation Trio in Pokemon GO. The movesets for Palkia include Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor, which makes Palkia a formidable Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Advertisement

#5 Feraligatr

Feraligatr is the final Pokemon to make it to this list. It's somewhat difficult to believe that the cute Totodile would evolve into this ferocious looking monstrosity. With Hydro Cannon and Ice Fang as its best moves, Feraligatr is weak against electric and grass type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Despite being strong, there's no guarantee that these Pokemon will win in battles always. Using strong pokemon in battles is one thing, but it also depends on how trainers choose to play out their Pokemon in a battle in Pokemon GO.