How to catch Azumarill in Pokemon GO

Azumarill, a Water/Fairy-type Pokemon, is one of the Pocket Monsters that Pokemon GO players will need to catch during the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge.

Though it usually isn't the most highly sought-after Pokemon, this special Spring time event has Azumarill's popularity sky-rocketing. This is primarily because Pokemon GO players must catch one to complete one of the quests that make up the Collection Challenge.

How to catch an Azumarill in Pokemon GO

Azumarill in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge specifically requests a player to capture an Azumarill, players can't simply evolve the Pokemon's prior evolution to complete the quest.

There are really only two methods to capture the Pokemon. The first of which is to embark on a three-star raid in the game. During the Spring into Spring event, Azumarill will be one of the featured Pokemon popping up in this tier of raids.

Defeating Azumarill in a raid won't be too difficult for a player if they have the right Pokemon on their team. Using Poison, Electric, and Grass-type Pokemon will give a player the upperhand by utilizing type-advantages against Azumarill.

Some great choices to use in battle are:

Deoxys (Attack Form)

Thundurus

Zekrom

Roserade

The other way a player will gain the chance at catching an Azumarill is through completing a particular field research task. The task requires players to catch 15 Exeggcute, which may seem like it requires a lot of time and effort, but this is the best approach for players who aren't too keen on participating in raids.

Catching fifteen Exeggcute and finishing the research task will reward a trainer with an Azumarill encounter. Players must make sure that they are stocked up on Pokeballs prior to the encounter, as they don't want to miss out on this chance at capturing Azumarill.

It's crucial for players to capture an Azumarill before the event ends on April 8th; otherwise, they'll lose the opportunity to reap the rewards of completing the quest. Using one of the two methods above will allow Pokemon GO players to easily catch an Azumarill and complete that portion of their Collection Challenge.

