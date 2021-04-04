How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in April 2021

Arlo is one of three Team Go Rocket leaders that a Pokemon GO player must face off against before they can receive the necessary tools to locate the head boss, Giovanni.

One of the more difficult aspects of battling Arlo and the other two members of the trio, Cliff and Sierra, is that the Pokemon they use won't be known to the player prior to the fight.

However, by examining the potential Pocket Monsters Arlo is able to use, a player can go into battle against him feeling more confident and prepared.

How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO - April 2021

The first choice used by Arlo, Beldum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Arlo's second and third choices could be one of many, he always uses the same Pokemon first in battle. The Steel/Psychic-type, Beldum, makes for a fairly easy opponent. Knowing the right way to counter it will ensure a player's victory.

The Pokemon is especially vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ground, and Ghost-type moves.

The following are the best Pocket Monsters to use to counter Beldum:

Gengar - using Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Excadrill - using Mud Slap and Earthquake

Chandelure - using Fire Spin and Overheat

Once a player has defeated Arlo's Beldum, they'll need to be ready to go against his Gardevoir, Aggron, or Infernape.

If he chooses Gardevoir, the best Pokemon to counter it are:

Metagross

Jirachi

Gengar

For Aggron, use:

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Excadrill

Infernape can be knocked out by:

Kyogre

Espeon

Mewtwo

After Arlo's second Pokemon is defeated, there is only one more left to deal with before a player can claim victory. The Team GO Rocket leader's third potential Pokemon include Scizor, Armaldo, and Salamence.

Against Scizor, send out one of these Pokemon:

Blaziken

Reshiram

Darmanitan

When facing Armaldo battle using:

Metagross

Kyogre

Empoleon

Arlo's Salamence is best countered by:

Mewtwo

Glaceon

Mamoswine

Pokemon GO players have nothing to fear when battling against Team GO Rocket leader Arlo as long as they know the right options to have on their team before going into the fight. Utilizing type-advantages will allow a trainer to easily defeat Cliff's Beldum and whatever other two Pokemon he chooses to send out.

