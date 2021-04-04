How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in April 2021

Arlo is one of three Team Go Rocket leaders that a Pokemon GO player must face off against before they can receive the necessary tools to locate the head boss, Giovanni.
One of the more difficult aspects of battling Arlo and the other two members of the trio, Cliff and Sierra, is that the Pokemon they use won't be known to the player prior to the fight.
However, by examining the potential Pocket Monsters Arlo is able to use, a player can go into battle against him feeling more confident and prepared.
Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.
How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO - April 2021
While Arlo's second and third choices could be one of many, he always uses the same Pokemon first in battle. The Steel/Psychic-type, Beldum, makes for a fairly easy opponent. Knowing the right way to counter it will ensure a player's victory.
The Pokemon is especially vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ground, and Ghost-type moves.
The following are the best Pocket Monsters to use to counter Beldum:
Gengar - using Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Excadrill - using Mud Slap and Earthquake
Chandelure - using Fire Spin and Overheat
Once a player has defeated Arlo's Beldum, they'll need to be ready to go against his Gardevoir, Aggron, or Infernape.
If he chooses Gardevoir, the best Pokemon to counter it are:
- Metagross
- Jirachi
- Gengar
For Aggron, use:
- Lucario
- Conkeldurr
- Excadrill
Infernape can be knocked out by:
- Kyogre
- Espeon
- Mewtwo
After Arlo's second Pokemon is defeated, there is only one more left to deal with before a player can claim victory. The Team GO Rocket leader's third potential Pokemon include Scizor, Armaldo, and Salamence.
Against Scizor, send out one of these Pokemon:
- Blaziken
- Reshiram
- Darmanitan
When facing Armaldo battle using:
- Metagross
- Kyogre
- Empoleon
Arlo's Salamence is best countered by:
- Mewtwo
- Glaceon
- Mamoswine
Pokemon GO players have nothing to fear when battling against Team GO Rocket leader Arlo as long as they know the right options to have on their team before going into the fight. Utilizing type-advantages will allow a trainer to easily defeat Cliff's Beldum and whatever other two Pokemon he chooses to send out.
Also Read: How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in April 2021