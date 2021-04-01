Referring a friend to Pokemon GO can lead to both of you getting access to some great rewards. To get these benefits, though, it’s essential to keep in mind what requirements need to be met by the two parties.

Certain rewards only apply to new friends, whereas others are exclusive to the person who sent the code. You can send a referral to a new player or an old one who has been out of the app for more than 90 days.

Those who follow these guidelines will get valuable rewards.

How to use Pokemon GO referral codes and claim every reward

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO players can find their Referral Code in the Invite tab on their Friends list. This code works similar to a Friend Code on a Nintendo Switch: players can input this code to befriend one another.

It is important to note, though, that to get these rewards, players must remain friends the entire time: they can’t simply send the friend code and delete them afterward.

In Pokemon GO, the number of friends a player can have is limited to 200, so popular players should double-check and see if they have room.

Players who send a friend code will get 50 Stardust upon becoming friends with the target, who will receive 100 PokeBalls. From that point, the players can look at each other’s pages for the quests they have to complete.

Most of these quests are on the simple side (Catch 50 Pokemon, Hatch 20 eggs, etc.). The most challenging task is probably evolving 100 Pokemon simply due to the time it’s going to take.

The rewards are well worth it, though. Most of the rewards are encounters, with a couple of tasks yielding Pokemon stickers when completed.

Defeating three Team Rocket Grunts will give both players a Charizard encounter. Winning a Raid battle will also provide great rewards: the newly-added player will get a Premium Battle Pass, while the one who sent the referral code will get a Bagon encounter. Bagon evolves into Salamence, a fan favorite as well as an excellent Dragon-type Pokemon.