Pokemon Go News: Armored Mewtwo is coming to Raid Battles

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 05 Jul 2019, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pokemon Go and Niantic have announced the return of Mewtwo in Raid Battles but this time, he's Armored. Armored Mewtwo is being released parallelly with the Pokemon movie Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution. The movie is a CG remake of the very first Pokemon movie Mewtwo Strikes Back which brought tears and joy to many of our eyes.

Armored Mewtwo will be featured in 5-star Raid Battles and the Pokemon will be available from 8 PM UTC on 10 July. Armored Mewtwo will only be available for a limited time so catch this special event Pokemon before he leaves for good on 31 July (although it could definitely make a comeback). Groudon will also not be available anymore after Armored Mewtwo is released.

We aren't sure what the stats of Armored Mewtwo will be and whether it will be any different from regular Mewtwo. Armored Mewtwo is being featured for the first time ever in any Pokemon Game. Pokemon has featured the X and Y evolutions of Mewtwo before (but not Pokemon Go), but never Armored Mewtwo.

Armored Mewtwo was originally speculated to be a leaked special evolution in the upcoming Nintendo Switch Generation 8 games Pokemon Sword and Shield. But Armored Mewtwo can be uploaded in the Pokemon Home app, the new app for transferring your Pokemon online.

There is also a controversy going around Pokemon Sword and Shield where you can't upload every single Pokemon to the game because of limitations and only Galar Pokedex Pokemon will be available to transfer.

Meanwhile, in July, you can look forward to the Community Day on 21 July which will feature the Generation 3 Water starter Mudkip. If you can evolve it to its final form Swampert on the same day, it will learn an event exclusive move. There will also be a triple XP bonus during Community Day.