The best moveset for Gardevoir in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon that can learn a variety of fantastic moves in Sword and Shield.

This Pokemon is an all around great fighter and therefore can be implemented into several different battle strategies. Gardevoir boasts three abilities in total, though some of them are only useful in certain situations.

Synchronize - If the enemy Pokemon inflicts a burn, poison, or paralysis on Gardevoir, it will receive the same status condition itself.

Trace - Gardevoir copies one of the opposing Pokemon's abilities.

Telepathy - Gardevoir's hidden ability allows it to anticipate an ally's attack and avoid taking any damage from it. This is really only helpful when it is fighting alongside another Pokemon.

In order for Gardevoir to be effective in battle, it is absolutely essential for a player to teach it the right moveset.

Gardevoir's best moveset in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Gardevoir makes a great addition to any player's team (Image via Game Freak)

Psychic

This is a great move that takes advantage of STAB (same-type attack bonus). It's super-effective against Fighting and Poison-type Pokemon. In addition, if a player's Gardevoir is holding the Mind Plate item, it will also boost the power of this move.

Thunderbolt

Depending on what other Pokemon one has on their team, this could be swapped out to provide a particular type of coverage. Thunderbolt gives Gardevoir some coverage and is super effective against Flying and Water-types.

Moonblast

A menacing move that strikes with 100% accuracy, Moonblast is a must-have attack for Gardevoir. It utilizes STAB once again for the Pokemon, as it is a Fairy-type move. This move also has a 30% chance of lowering the opposing Pokemon's special attack stat by one stage.

Shadow Ball

Finishing off the best moveset for Gardevoir is the Ghost-type move Shadow Ball. It is 100% accurate, gives the Pokemon necessary coverage, and assists it with its weakness against Ghost-types.

