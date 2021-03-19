Silvally is a Normal-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield, that with the correct moveset, can be a very valuable member for players to have on their team.

This Pokemon has a fairly wide movepool, especially when it comes to learning special attacks. It's important to keep in mind that Silvally's only ablility is that it can change its type depending on what item it's holding.

One can take advantage by altering this Pokemon's type, or keep it in its Normal-type form. This moveset focuses on gearing up Silvally for offense, so the recommended items for it to hold during battle are Flying Memory, Electric Memory, or Fire Memory.

If a player prefers to keep Silvally as a Normal-type, they can utilize an item such as the Life Orb - which gives a 30% power increase to all of the Pokemon's moves, albeit at the cost of taking recoil damage.

Here's the best moveset for Silvally in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Silvally's best moveset in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Air Slash

Air Slash is a strong Flying-type move that becomes Max Airstream when Silvally is Dynamaxed, simultaneously causing a player's team to boost their speed by one stage. Air Slash also has a 30% chance of causing the opposing Pokemon to flinch.

Flamethrower

One of two main coverage moves on this list for Silvally, Flamethrower allows the Pokemon the opportunity to hit a lot of the opponents it will face for super-effective damage. Silvally has a great selection of coverage moves to choose from, with another good choice potentially being Ice Beam.

Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt, alongside Flamethrower, prevents Silvally from being taken advantage of by the popular defensive team setup enforced by players using Toxapex and Ferrothorn. It also increases the range of types Silvally will have super-effective damage against.

Flash Cannon

Completing this moveset and increasing Silvally's coverage even more is Flash Cannon. Adding this to Silvally's repertoire makes the Pokemon super-effective against any Fairy and Rock-types it is likely to go up against in the game.

