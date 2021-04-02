How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in April 2021

Cliff is one of the three Team Go Rocket leaders that a Pokemon GO player must face-off against before they can receive the necessary tool to locate the head boss, Giovanni.

One of the more difficult aspects about battling Cliff and the other two members of the trio, Arlo and Sierra, is that the Pokemon they use won't be completely known to the player prior to the fight.

However, by examining the potential Pocket Monsters Cliff is able to use, a player can go into their battle against him feeling more confident and prepared. Here's how to defeat the Team GO Rocket leader.

How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO - April 2021

The first and most challenging Pokemon Cliff will send out, Aerodactyl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, while Cliff's second and third choices could be one of many, he always uses the same Pokemon first in battle. The Rock/Flying-type, Aerodactyl, makes for a challenging opponent, but knowing the right way to counter it will ensure a player victory.

The Pokemon is especially weak to Ice, Rock, Steel, Water, and Electric-type moves. The following are the best Pocket Monsters to use to counter Aerodactyl:

Mamoswine - using Powder Snow and Avalanche

Therian Thundurus - using Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Empoleon - using Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Once a player has defeated Cliff's Aerodactyl, they'll need to be ready to go against his Gallade, Slowking, or Cradily.

If he chooses Gallade, the best Pokemon to counter it are:

Gengar

Moltres

Chandelure

For Slowking use:

Zekrom

Gengar

Roserade

Cradily can be knocked out by:

Mamoswine

Aggron

Therian Thundurus

After Cliff's second Pokemon is defeated, there is only one more left to deal with before a player can claim victory. The Team GO Rocket leader's third potential Pokemon include Tyranitar, Dusknoir, and Mamoswine.

Against Tyranitar, send out one of these Pokemon that knows the move Counter:

Lucario

Machamp

Breloom

When facing Dusknoir battle using:

Gengar

Weavile

Darkrai

Cliff's Mamoswine is best countered by:

Machamp

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Pokemon GO players have nothing to fear when battling against Team GO Rocket leader Cliff as long as they know the right options to have on their team before going into the fight. Utilizing type-advantages will allow a trainer to easily defeat Cliff's Aerodactyl and whatever other two Pokemon he chooses to send out.

