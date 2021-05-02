How to evolve Clamperl in Pokemon GO

Don’t expect a straightforward approach when evolving Clamperl in Pokemon GO.

Clamperl was originally released in Pokemon GO as part of a limited research event in 2019. Initially, trainers had the option to immediately evolve this Pokemon into one of the two evolutions: Huntail or Gorebyss. Similar to Eevee, evolving Clamperl is a completely random process, and the best a trainer can do is cross their fingers and hope it evolves into the Pokemon they want. There’s no way of knowing what Clamperl will evolve into until the evolution is complete.

Even further, there is no trick to evolving into either Huntail or Gorebyss; Clamperl is solely random. Remember, there is also a shiny version. While the normal version of Clamperl is blue, the shiny one is purple.

Evolving Clamperl in Pokemon GO

Clamperl is a water-type Pokemon and isn't easily found in the wild. Clamperl is found near lakes, rivers, and bodies of water so when looking for one, try anywhere near a body of water. If a Clamperal doesn’t appear on its own, insense is a great tool to lure in Pokemon. If no insense is readily available, go to the Pokemon GO shop and purchase one for 40 Pokecoins or eight for 250 Pokecoins.

Pinap berries are one of the most effective ways to evolve any Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This is because the Pokemon pinapp berries are used to allow the capture of that Pokemon to generate more candy. That being said, it is important to note that Clamper Pokemon requires 50 candies to evolve. However, players should consider saving up to 100 candies to ensure the Pokemon evolves to what they desire. Also, if more candies are needed, there is always the option to set Clamperl as a buddy, and walking will help accumulate extra candy.

When it comes to having duplicates or not getting the desired result from evolving Clamperl, remember that there is always the option of trading with another trainer.