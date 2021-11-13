Pokemon GO: Can players trick the game into making it seem like they're walking?

Despite Pokemon GO’s emphasis on getting exercise, fans still look for ways to play the game without walking.

Many of the game’s objectives involve walking long distances. Some Pokemon GO players simply don’t have the time to spare, but are still looking to hatch their eggs and grind buddy candy, etc.

Fortunately, there are ways they can play the game without straining their legs too much.

Methods Pokemon GO players can use to simulate walking

There are two general ways Pokemon GO players can make the game think they are walking when they actually aren’t: they can either spoof their app or they can use a device to manually move the phone.

Spoofing is a very popular phenomenon among Pokemon GO players. This is shunned by Pokemon GO, however, and players who are found spoofing will suffer a penalty from Niantic.

What spoofing does is manipulate the GPS of the phone to give the impression that the phone is in another location. With this, players can play Pokemon in far away places, participate in different events, etc.

Players can use spoofing to participate in events, like the Shinx Community Day, for longer than intended (Image via Niantic)

That being said, it’s not recommended that players spoof too far away. A player in Los Angeles who is playing in Dubai will certainly raise suspicions of spoofing.

Surprisingly, there are also several devices out there that can move the phone manually. Pokemon GO players can trick the game into thinking they are walking and use this to grind candy and hatch eggs.

Perhaps the most popular method for this is the use of shakes. Trainers can hook up their phones to these devices to rock the phone back and forth. As of now, there is no way to electronically differentiate from a phone rocking back and forth or walking.

There are other ways that Pokemon GO trainers can simulate motion, though. It’s even been recommended that players put their phone on a Roomba if they want to get steps without walking.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider