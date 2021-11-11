How to get a Super Rocket Radar in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

After a shadowy retreat earlier this year, Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni has returned to Pokemon GO, and he has a Shadow corrupted Lugia at his back.

To take on Giovanni and capture the Shadow Lugia away from Team GO Rocket, Pokemon GO trainers will need to track the elusive kingpin down using a Super Rocket Radar. Unlike normal Rocket Radars, which spot Giovanni's lieutenants Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, Super Rocket Radars point right to the boss himself.

However, obtaining them isn't often as simple as defeating a slew of Team GO Rocket Grunts. Pokemon GO players will need to head over to their Research Tasks to obtain the rare item.

Obtaining the Super Rocket Radar from Special Research Tasks in Pokemon GO

Rocket Radars are handy, but Super Rocket Radars will take a little more effort (Image via Niantic).

Currently, receiving a Super Rocket Radar in Pokemon GO's current state requires completing Special Research tasks. In particular, trainers will need to complete the 15th step of the Misunderstood Mischief research questline to receive the elusive item.

Trainers who don't have the questline should receive it upon their next login, as the tasks were issued this Summer and exist until trainers complete them. This provides players with plenty of time to work through their questline and eventually receive the radar.

The final portion of the questline involves defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts, its three leaders in Arlo/Cliff/Sierra and finally Giovanni. This likely ties into Team GO Rocket's behavior as of late, as Giovanni went missing shortly before Hoopa appeared in-game and has likely returned with Shadow Lugia in a bid to capture the dimension-hopping Mythic Pokemon.

For trainers hoping to complete Misunderstood Mischief and capture Shadow Lugia, they'll need to work through all of the Special Research Tasks available to them in the questline before finally defeating Team GO Rocket. Using the Super Rocket Radar, Pokemon GO players will be led to Giovanni's hideout (or he will appear in a Rocket Balloon), where they can take on his team of Shadow Pokemon.

Success in defeating Giovanni should complete Misunderstood Mischief (there is technically one more step, but it just involves collecting rewards) and also spare Shadow Lugia from the clutches of Team GO Rocket's nefarious leader. But trainers shouldn't sit too easily after defeating the wicked crime boss, as he always returns with another Legendary Shadow Pokemon heeding his commands. The boss' next appearance is very likely to be no different in Pokemon GO.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen