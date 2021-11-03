Pokemon GO: The best counters for Arlo in November 2021

One third of Giovanni's team of top Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO, Arlo is prone to shuffling his team in-line with his compatriots Cliff and Sierra.

November has introduced a Pokemon GO Diwali event, and the Team GO Rocket Leaders have once again changed up their parties of battle-ready Shadow Pokemon.

Arlo has returned to a team makeup he has used in the past. There are a total of seven Pokemon he can use in his battle lineup, with one guaranteed and the others being randomly selected from a list of options. Taking on Arlo's first Pokemon will be simple enough, but the rest of his potential team can take a little planning.

Pokemon GO: Countering Arlo's Shadow Pokemon this November

Arlo's first Pokemon has remained the same, but his second and third options are based on chance (Image via Niantic)

At the outset of battle with Arlo, Pokemon GO trainers will be faced with Shadow Venonat. This Pokemon has largely remained Arlo's starting Pokemon, and it still has the same weaknesses to Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock-type moves and Pokemon. With an incredibly small health total made worse by being a Shadow Pokemon, Shadow Venonat won't be able to take much damage before toppling.

For the second slot in his team, Arlo will select shadow versions of either Manectric (51% chance), Ursaring (28%), or Crobat (21%). These Pokemon have much more diverse weaknesses and will take coordination depending on which Pokemon ends up being chosen. For his third battle team slot, Arlo will select a shadow version of either Scizor (61% chance), Magnezone (20%), or Vileplume (19%). Fortunately, all of Arlo's third slot Pokemon are weak to Fire-type moves and Pokemon in Pokemon GO, which allows trainers to use Fire-types to counter the third slot in and of itself regardless of which Pokemon is chosen.

Some of the top Pokemon that can counter Arlo's team in Pokemon GO can be found below:

Venonat Counters

Charizard

Pidgeot

Houndoom

Mewtwo

Reshiram

Alakazam

Chandelure

Darmanitan

Azelf

Rampardos

Manectric Counters

Garchomp

Groudon

Rhyperior

Landorus

Excadrill

Krookodile

Mamoswine

Donphan

Golem

Golurk

Ursaring Counters

Lucario

Conkledurr

Machamp

Breloom

Blaziken

Heracross

Hariyama

Sirfetch'd

Emboar

Toxicroak

Crobat Counters

Manectric

Ampharos

Mewtwo

Abomasnow

Zekrom

Rampardos

Thundurus

Rhyperior

Hoopa

Metagross

Scizor Counters

Charizard

Houndoom

Reshiram

Moltres

Darmanitan

Blaziken

Heatran

Chandelure

Entei

Emboar

Magnezone Counters

Garchomp

Excadrill

Groudon

Landorus

Charizard

Rhyperior

Golurk

Krookodile

Reshiram

Hippowdon

Vileplume Counters

Charizard

Houndoom

Mewtwo

Pidgeot

Reshiram

Abomasnow

Ho-Oh

Moltres

Heatran

Victini

Edited by Siddharth Satish